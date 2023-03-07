Top 8 today

National
Biden previews tax hike on wealthy to boost Medicare funding
Responding to trustee reports about the imminent insolvency of Medicare, President Joe Biden's upcoming budget will propose a 25-year source of funding through increased taxes on people earning more than $400,000.
Hidden costs of funding for US special ops raises flags at Senate
Just days before the Department of Defense will unveil its spending plan for the 2024 fiscal year, Senator Elizabeth Warren told the general who heads the U.S. Special Operations Command that programs like his are “gaming the system” to squeeze extra cash out of government coffers.
With more opportunities than ever, why are teen girls so depressed?
A staggering CDC report showing extremely high rates of depression and suicidal thinking among teenage girls has left experts — and parents — scrambling to solve the mystery of what’s causing it.
Merger plans for JetBlue and Spirit Airlines spur government pushback
In its continuing effort to stop consolidation in the airline industry, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit Tuesday to stop the JetBlue Airways from buying low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines.
Regional
Benefits, disparities of keeping remote court hearings weighed in California Senate
California’s rapid move to allow remote litigation during the pandemic has transformed the state’s courtroom access ecosystem — and exacerbated disparities among some communities.
Mississippi Senate advances controversial bill to appoint judges in Jackson
The Mississippi Senate on Tuesday passed legislation to create an appointed judicial district in the capital city of Jackson, a proposal some Democrats initially characterized as a racially motivated attempt by the majority-white, Republican-controlled Legislature to strip Black residents of local control.
International
France hit by massive strikes against pension reforms
French workers on Tuesday hit the streets in massive demonstrations against French President Emmanuel Macron's deeply unpopular plans to raise the age of retirement from 62 to 64.
Op-ed
War machine: A visit to Roskilde
Sunk 1,000 years ago, a Viking ship recovered from the muck is sleek, beautiful in its lines, and built for speed.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.