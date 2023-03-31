Top 8 today

National
Pro-Trump troll found guilty of election interference
The man “on trial for memes” worked to trick Hillary Clinton voters into staying home on Election Day in 2016, jurors determined Friday, entering a conviction after taking nearly as many days to deliberate as they did hearing witnesses.
Markets end March on a high after tempestuous start
Wall Street was able to overcome a rocky beginning to finish March on the positive side of the ledger, though consumer confidence hints at problems to come.
Regional
New Hampshire electorate worried about money, not culture wars
As Republican politicians prepare to descend on New Hampshire ahead of its pivotal primary 10 months from now, interviews with voters in the conservative-leaning middle-class town of Salem reveal an electorate that is profoundly uninterested in culture wars, deeply worried about the economy and convinced that political leaders are out of touch with real life.
EPA clears way for California’s zero-emission truck sales requirement
California can proceed with its plan to require that truck manufacturers sell an increasing percentage of zero-emission medium and heavy-duty trucks in the state starting next year.
Justice Department sues Norfolk Southern over Ohio train derailment
Filing a federal lawsuit against the company, the U.S. Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency pledged to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for cleaning up the environmental havoc caused by the Feb. 3 derailment of a train carrying hazardous materials through East Palestine, Ohio.
International
Germany, Europe’s powerhouse, is rearming – but slowly
Slowly, cautiously and proudly, Germany is rebuilding its armed forces and beginning to flex its military muscles – a development long desired by the United States, NATO and hawks in Europe, but regarded with unease by those who dread seeing Berlin's return to militarism.
EU inflation cools amid drop in energy prices
The European Union's inflation rate fell nearly two points in March, signaling recovery from last year’s record high prices and record deep trade deficit.
Argentina raises minimum wage as triple-digit inflation pulls more into poverty
Argentina’s wage council approved a 26.6% increase in the minimum wage by June in an attempt to keep up with historic levels of inflation, despite trade unions criticizing the increase as enough for workers dealing with the soaring cost of living.
