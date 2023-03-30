Top 8 today

National
Indictment filed in NY makes Trump first US president to face criminal charges
Donald Trump will face criminal charges after a Manhattan grand jury returned an unprecedented indictment Thursday related to the payment of hush money during his 2016 run for office.
Strawberry patent infringement case turns sour for Driscoll’s
A strawberry patent infringement lawsuit against the former chief of a legendary breeding institute hasn't borne fruit and is on its last runners, a federal judge ruled.
Sam Bankman-Fried denies Chinese bribery, 4 other new charges
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty Thursday morning to bribery, securities fraud and conspiracy fraud, the latest charges he faces in New York federal court.
House Republicans take victory lap after passing sweeping energy bill
Unconcerned about the president's threat to veto the measure if it also clears the Senate, congressional Republicans are celebrating the passage of a wide-ranging package of legislation they position as a foil to energy initiatives coming out of the White House.
Tensions flare as GOP assails social media ‘weaponization’
A new House subcommittee that met for what is only the third time devolved Thursday into partisan bickering as congressional Republicans sought to implicate the White House in an alleged conspiracy over the Covid-19 pandemic.
Regional
Bills aim to alleviate backlog in Alabama courts
Alabama lawmakers have introduced legislation aimed at alleviating a backlog of cases in the circuit and district courts of growing counties, but some bills go further than others.
Veteran LA politician Mark Ridley-Thomas found guilty of bribery
Mark Ridley-Thomas, a longtime LA political leader, was found guilty of bribery for soliciting favors for his son from the University of Southern California in exchange for helping the university's School of Social Work get contracts from LA County when he served as a county supervisor.
International
UN high court finds US seizure of Iranian assets violated treaty
The United Nations' highest court ordered the United States to pay partial compensation to Iran on Monday, finding it violated a decades-old friendship treaty by seizing Iranian assets.
