Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including Donald Trump will face criminal charges after a Manhattan grand jury returned an unprecedented indictment; The United Nations' highest court found the U.S. violated a decades-old friendship treaty by seizing Iranian assets; Alabama lawmakers have introduced legislation aimed at alleviating court backlogs, and more.

National

Indictment filed in NY makes Trump first US president to face criminal charges

Donald Trump will face criminal charges after a Manhattan grand jury returned an unprecedented indictment Thursday related to the payment of hush money during his 2016 run for office.

Ahead of the July 1. 2021, arraignment of the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, a spectator costumed as former President Donald Trump in an orange prison jumpsuit waves outside of Manhattan Supreme Court. (Nina Pullano/Courthouse News Service)

Strawberry patent infringement case turns sour for Driscoll’s

A strawberry patent infringement lawsuit against the former chief of a legendary breeding institute hasn't borne fruit and is on its last runners, a federal judge ruled.

Sam Bankman-Fried denies Chinese bribery, 4 other new charges

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty Thursday morning to bribery, securities fraud and conspiracy fraud, the latest charges he faces in New York federal court.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court in New York on Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

House Republicans take victory lap after passing sweeping energy bill

Unconcerned about the president's threat to veto the measure if it also clears the Senate, congressional Republicans are celebrating the passage of a wide-ranging package of legislation they position as a foil to energy initiatives coming out of the White House.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy delivers remarks after the House passed the Republican-led Lower Energy Costs Act on March 30, 2023. (Screenshot via Courthouse News)

Tensions flare as GOP assails social media ‘weaponization’

A new House subcommittee that met for what is only the third time devolved Thursday into partisan bickering as congressional Republicans sought to implicate the White House in an alleged conspiracy over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, right, speaks with Steve Castor, Republican staff attorney for the House Oversight Committee, during a 2019 hearing of the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP)

Regional

Bills aim to alleviate backlog in Alabama courts

Alabama lawmakers have introduced legislation aimed at alleviating a backlog of cases in the circuit and district courts of growing counties, but some bills go further than others.

The Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery. (Pixabay image via Courthouse News)

Veteran LA politician Mark Ridley-Thomas found guilty of bribery

Mark Ridley-Thomas, a longtime LA political leader, was found guilty of bribery for soliciting favors for his son from the University of Southern California in exchange for helping the university's School of Social Work get contracts from LA County when he served as a county supervisor.

LA City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas with California Governor Gavin Newsom in 2018. (Source: Mark Ridley-Thomas via Courthouse News)

International

UN high court finds US seizure of Iranian assets violated treaty

The United Nations' highest court ordered the United States to pay partial compensation to Iran on Monday, finding it violated a decades-old friendship treaty by seizing Iranian assets.