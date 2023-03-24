Top 8 today

National
Trump attorney testifies in classified document probe
As a lawyer for former President Donald Trump appeared in front of a grand jury Friday for one of multiple criminal investigations he faces — this one into Trump's handling of classified documents now that he is no longer in office — legal experts watching the sealed process remarked on the speed of the proceedings.
Press rights in crosshairs as justices tackle those who aid illegal immigration
The Biden administration will head to the Supreme Court next week to defend a federal law that criminalizes certain speech. While the law is aimed at those who would encourage people crossing the border to skirt law enforcement, it has also been used by the government to surveil journalists.
Critics of funding for Ukraine push bill through House
Democrats bemoaned division in the name of transparency Friday as the lower chamber’s foreign affairs committee cleared a piece of legislation that holds a magnifying glass up to federal funds Ukraine has received to support its fight against Russia.
Wall Street rises, then falls, after rates face quarter-point hike
Conflicting testimony by federal officials made for choppy sessions on Wall Street this week, muddying what might otherwise have been a prime opportunity for investors to claw back losses.
Regional
California wrings out months of rain to ease drought restrictions
Coming out from one of California's wettest winters on record, Governor Gavin Newsom signed an order Friday to rollback some water restrictions that the state put in place during the height of a drought two years ago.
Oregon reaches deal with conservationists over coho salmon habitat
After five years of litigation, conservation groups and the Oregon Department of Forestry reached an agreement to expand stream buffers within the Tillamook and Clatsop state forests to improve habitats for Oregon’s threatened coho salmon species.
Texas university president hit with First Amendment lawsuit for canceling drag show
A West Texas A&M University student group sued the school’s Christian president on Friday for forbidding their charity drag show because he believes it would discriminate against women.
International
France burns as anger erupts over Macron pension reforms
Paris descended into chaos as protesters lit hundreds of overnight fires and violent clashes erupted between police and protesters. French President Emmanuel Macron faces mounting anger after he pushed through unpopular pension reforms.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.