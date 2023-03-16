Top 8 today

National
Western water wars at high court focus on Navajo Nation
The fight for water in the West heads to the Supreme Court next week where the justices will decide if the government has a duty to give a tribal nation a share of the region's most precious resource.
Chair of Senate security panel eyes bipartisan silver lining to Congress data breach
If there is any upside to last week’s hack of D.C. Health Link, which may have included a cache of personal information linked to members of Congress, Senator Gary Peters suggested that it is the possibility of it lighting a fire for more aggressive legislative action on cybersecurity issues.
New bill would turn on cameras at Supreme Court arguments
A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a bill Thursday that takes another shot at putting cameras in the Supreme Court.
Environmentalists argue for development agency to hold open meetings
Advocates for government transparency on environmental issues argued before a D.C. Circuit panel Thursday that a federal international development agency should not be exempt from the Sunshine Act.
Regional
Alabama allocates $1 billion in American Rescue Plan funds
Concluding a special session called last week by Republican Governor Kay Ivey, the Alabama Legislature passed a bill Thursday allocating the state’s remaining $1.06 billion balance from the American Rescue Plan Act.
North Dakota Supreme Court keeps block on abortion ban
The North Dakota Supreme Court on Thursday kept in place a lower court's block of a controversial trigger law that would ban abortion in the state.
As pot sale regulation crawls on, NY sellers say illicit shops thrive
New York leaders have not been shy about promoting the state’s newly minted legal marijuana dispensaries, but some would-be sellers say the process to get a license is slow, preferential and quickly getting eclipsed by illicit weed shops.
International
With France in turmoil, Macron forced to push through pension plan
Facing defeat in a parliamentary vote, French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday triggered a so-called “nuclear option” to force his contested pension reforms into law without the National Assembly's approval.
