Top 8 today

National
Biden boosts gun control with tougher background checks
President Joe Biden signed an executive order Tuesday expanding the number of background checks conducted before gun sales, imposing harsher penalties on violations of federal firearms law and directing a study of how firearm manufacturers market to minors.
US courts saw drop in case filings, uptick in judge complaints in 2022
While many courts returned to their usual pre-pandemic operations in 2022 as the Covid-19 crisis receded, most received fewer case filings than the year prior, according to a report released Tuesday by the U.S. judicial system.
EPA unveils first federal limits on ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water
U.S. drinking water standards will for the first time include limits on the presence of cancer-causing substances known as PFAS or forever chemicals because of their inability to degrade without costly intervention.
Regional
Nevada lawmakers urged to let wildlife agency conserve pollinators
Environmentalists from numerous organizations urged the Nevada Assembly’s Natural Resources Committee to approve a bill that would help the state’s Department of Wildlife protect pollinators and other insects in need of conservation.
Maine lobster industry cries defamation over claim it’s harming whales
Representatives of the Maine lobster industry filed a defamation lawsuit Tuesday against a California nonprofit that has been advocating a boycott on the grounds that the industry is dangerous to whales.
Nationals arbitration award in TV rights fight with Orioles has sticking power
The Baltimore Orioles could be facing strike three in a bid to overturn an arbitration award granting television rights to its crosstown rival, the Washington Nationals.
International
Brussels defends Qualcomm antitrust fine at EU court
The European Commission defended its 2019 fine against Qualcomm for predatory pricing on Tuesday, telling judges at the European Union’s second-highest court that the company knew its behavior was illegal.
Albania names wild Vjosa River a national park
In a significant victory for environmentalists, Albania says it is making one of Europe's last free-flowing rivers into a national park, a key step in staving off the construction of hydroelectric dams on the river.
