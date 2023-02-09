Top 8 today

National
Active sensors to collect intel discovered in shot-down balloon
The U.S. is exploring what retaliation to take at Beijing after finding that the enormous balloon shot down by the military off the East Coast last week had proven ties to the Chinese military and multiple antennas “likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications.”
Retired players sue NFL over rejected disability claims
As football fans across the country prepare for Super Bowl parties, 10 former players are suing the NFL's benefit plan for what they say are wrongful denials of disability benefits.
Regional
California dodges dismissal in fight with feds over ghost gun rules
A federal judge on Thursday kept alive California's bid to force the federal government to crack down on ghost guns.
New southern aluminum plants bet big on evolving domestic market
The nation’s first new flat-rolled aluminum mills in 40 years are being built as the domestic aluminum market bounces back from global saturation and embraces sustainability.
Is spent lead ammunition solid waste? The Ninth Circuit will decide
For the third time in 10 years, the Ninth Circuit took up the fight between the Center for Biological Diversity and the U.S. Forest Service, which was sued in 2013 under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act for failing to regulate the disposal of lead bullets on public lands in northern Arizona.
AT&T subsidiary denies overcharging schools at Seventh Circuit
A corporate malfeasance suit almost 15 years in the making came before the Seventh Circuit on Thursday, centered on a federal whistleblower's allegations that AT&T subsidiary Wisconsin Bell overcharged schools and libraries in the Badger State for over a decade.
Missouri judge rules waiting list for public defenders is unconstitutional
Missouri’s practice of placing poor criminal defendants on a waiting list for a state-appointed attorney is unconstitutional, a judge ruled while rejecting the state’s motion to dismiss as moot on the basis that the list is not currently used.
Oregon Supreme Court denies bid to unblock gun control law
Oregon’s new gun restrictions face roadblocks once again as the state Supreme Court upheld an order Thursday morning blocking the state’s recently passed Measure 114 from taking effect.
