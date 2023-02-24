Top 8 today

National
Markets suffer worst week of 2023 on consumer and producer price reports
Suffering one of its worst weeks in months, Wall Street pulled back from gains earlier this winter amid data and comments from Federal Reserve officials that show inflation is not leaving as quickly as hoped.
Student debt relief appeal could set standard for presidents yet to come
President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program goes before the Supreme Court next week, setting the stage for a major precedent on administrative authority, but a standing issue might ground the suit before it gets off the runway.
Armorer in ‘Rust’ set shooting OK’d to keep gun until trial
"Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed has been released on her own recognizance and will be permitted to retain possession of a firearm after pleading not guilty to two charges of involuntary manslaughter in the October 2021 movie set shooting which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.
Regional
Winter storm slams California, bringing blizzard and flood warnings to LA County
A powerful winter storm hit Southern California Friday morning bringing unusually cold and wet conditions and sparking flood warnings and a rare blizzard warning in parts of Los Angeles County.
Fight over 26-foot ‘Forever Marilyn’ statue in Palm Springs revived
Opponents of a 26-foot statue of Marilyn Monroe that has closed off a street in downtown Palm Springs for the past two years will have another day in court after their lawsuit was reinstated on appeal.
International
UK government denies Brexit is to blame for food shortages
The British government is denying that Brexit is to blame for widespread supply issues, as political recriminations begin over increasing food shortages across the country.
Mexico Supreme Court justice accused of plagiarizing doctoral thesis
Already in hot water for having plagiarized her undergraduate thesis, a justice on Mexico’s Supreme Court now faces allegations of having done the same with her doctoral dissertation.
Indigenous activists refuse to leave Norwegian oil and energy ministry
Protesters from an indigenous Sámi youth association and an environmental group are refusing to leave Norway’s Ministry of Petroleum and Energy building in a show of opposition to a wind farm project interfering with reindeer herders.
