Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including Wall Street suffered one of its worst weeks in months; A powerful winter storm brought unusually cold and wet conditions to Southern California; The British government denied Brexit is to blame for widespread supply issues, and more.

National

Markets suffer worst week of 2023 on consumer and producer price reports

Suffering one of its worst weeks in months, Wall Street pulled back from gains earlier this winter amid data and comments from Federal Reserve officials that show inflation is not leaving as quickly as hoped.

(Barbara Leonard/Courthouse News Service)

Student debt relief appeal could set standard for presidents yet to come

President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program goes before the Supreme Court next week, setting the stage for a major precedent on administrative authority, but a standing issue might ground the suit before it gets off the runway.

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University in Dover on Oct. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Armorer in ‘Rust’ set shooting OK’d to keep gun until trial

"Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed has been released on her own recognizance and will be permitted to retain possession of a firearm after pleading not guilty to two charges of involuntary manslaughter in the October 2021 movie set shooting which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, former on-set armorer for the film "Rust," poses with the tools of her trade. (Voices of the West/Facebook via Courthouse News)

Regional

Winter storm slams California, bringing blizzard and flood warnings to LA County

A powerful winter storm hit Southern California Friday morning bringing unusually cold and wet conditions and sparking flood warnings and a rare blizzard warning in parts of Los Angeles County.

People walk along a snow covered Twin Lakes State Beach in Santa Cruz, Calif., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Karen Krenis via AP)

Fight over 26-foot ‘Forever Marilyn’ statue in Palm Springs revived

Opponents of a 26-foot statue of Marilyn Monroe that has closed off a street in downtown Palm Springs for the past two years will have another day in court after their lawsuit was reinstated on appeal.

Forever Marilyn statue in Palm Springs, Calif. (Source: California court filing via Courthouse News)

International

UK government denies Brexit is to blame for food shortages

The British government is denying that Brexit is to blame for widespread supply issues, as political recriminations begin over increasing food shortages across the country.

A customer checks nearly empty fruit and vegetable shelves at an Asda in east London on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Mexico Supreme Court justice accused of plagiarizing doctoral thesis

Already in hot water for having plagiarized her undergraduate thesis, a justice on Mexico’s Supreme Court now faces allegations of having done the same with her doctoral dissertation.

Supreme Court Justice Yasmín Esquivel Mossa, seen here in a photo taken from her Twitter account, is accused of plagiarizing her undergraduate thesis. (Twitter via Courthouse News)

Indigenous activists refuse to leave Norwegian oil and energy ministry

Protesters from an indigenous Sámi youth association and an environmental group are refusing to leave Norway’s Ministry of Petroleum and Energy building in a show of opposition to a wind farm project interfering with reindeer herders.