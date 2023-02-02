Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including a deal to redevelop the Oakland Coliseum is now the center of the largest public land transfer to Black investors in city history; Jurors in the Proud Boys trial heard about one officer's panic as a mob overran the seat of the U.S. government after the 2020 election; Finland’s prime minister is staying firm on joint accession to NATO with Sweden, and more.

National

Capitol Police officer recounts panic amid Jan. 6 riot

Jurors in the Proud Boys trial heard about one officer's panic as a mob overran the seat of the U.S. government after the 2020 election.

Rioters face off with police at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Regional

Oakland approves Coliseum deal in largest public land transfer to Black investors in city history

A deal to redevelop the Oakland Coliseum is now the center of the largest public land transfer to Black investors in the San Francisco Bay Area city’s 171-year history.

The Oakland Coliseum has been the home of many different sports teams like the Oakland A's for years. (Natalie Hanson / Courthouse News)

Virginia prepares for special election with national implications

Virginians will head to the polls this month for a special election to send a new representative for the 4th Congressional District to Washington following the death of Democratic Congressman Donald McEachin.

The U.S. Capitol Building in Washington. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

Ninth Circuit trims scope of California prison reform order

Wading once again into a nearly 30-year-old case, a Ninth Circuit panel on Thursday sided with a federal judge who ordered more surveillance and disciplinary system reform at a prison with documented instances of abuse of inmates with disabilities.

(Image by Pixabay user Ichigo121212 via Courthouse News)

Lacking precedent, Texas justices pushed to set bounds of educational malpractice

The families of two pilots who died in a crash blamed flight school companies they say provided negligent training. The Texas Supreme Court on Thursday probed if their allegations are educational malpractice claims courts have eschewed to avoid dictating school curriculums.

Wreckage from a May 5, 2019 plane crash in La Rosita, Coahuila, Mexico that killed the two pilots, Juan Aguilar Talavera and Luis Gonzalez Flores, and their 11 passengers. (Image via Courthouse News)

International

Tribunal upholds witness tampering convictions of Kosovo war veterans

A special tribunal created to prosecute crimes during Kosovo’s fight for independence upheld the convictions Thursday of two men for releasing the names of protected witnesses.

Leader of Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) veterans' association Nasim Haradinaj appears in court in The Hague, Netherlands, Oct. 7, 2021. (Piroschka van De Wouw/Pool Photo via AP)

Finland says it won’t join NATO without Sweden

Finland’s prime minister is staying firm on joint accession to NATO with Sweden despite Stockholm’s diplomatic crisis with Turkey, while a majority of Finns favor going solo.

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin, left, and Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson speak at a joint news conference in Stockholm on Thursday Feb. 2, 2023. (Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency via AP)

Mexican federal cop says he got jail for reporting boss’s cartel ties

A former agent of Mexico's federal police told jurors Thursday that he was detained for 80 days after reporting the head of the force, Genaro García Luna, meeting with the leader of a violent drug cartel.