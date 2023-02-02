Top 8 today

National
Capitol Police officer recounts panic amid Jan. 6 riot
Jurors in the Proud Boys trial heard about one officer's panic as a mob overran the seat of the U.S. government after the 2020 election.
Regional
Oakland approves Coliseum deal in largest public land transfer to Black investors in city history
A deal to redevelop the Oakland Coliseum is now the center of the largest public land transfer to Black investors in the San Francisco Bay Area city’s 171-year history.
Virginia prepares for special election with national implications
Virginians will head to the polls this month for a special election to send a new representative for the 4th Congressional District to Washington following the death of Democratic Congressman Donald McEachin.
Ninth Circuit trims scope of California prison reform order
Wading once again into a nearly 30-year-old case, a Ninth Circuit panel on Thursday sided with a federal judge who ordered more surveillance and disciplinary system reform at a prison with documented instances of abuse of inmates with disabilities.
Lacking precedent, Texas justices pushed to set bounds of educational malpractice
The families of two pilots who died in a crash blamed flight school companies they say provided negligent training. The Texas Supreme Court on Thursday probed if their allegations are educational malpractice claims courts have eschewed to avoid dictating school curriculums.
International
Tribunal upholds witness tampering convictions of Kosovo war veterans
A special tribunal created to prosecute crimes during Kosovo’s fight for independence upheld the convictions Thursday of two men for releasing the names of protected witnesses.
Finland says it won’t join NATO without Sweden
Finland’s prime minister is staying firm on joint accession to NATO with Sweden despite Stockholm’s diplomatic crisis with Turkey, while a majority of Finns favor going solo.
Mexican federal cop says he got jail for reporting boss’s cartel ties
A former agent of Mexico's federal police told jurors Thursday that he was detained for 80 days after reporting the head of the force, Genaro García Luna, meeting with the leader of a violent drug cartel.
