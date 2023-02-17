Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including European and American leaders vowed their continued support for Ukraine at a security conference in Munich; Claims that two series of Apple Watches have a defect that could harm owners will advance; Proposed laws in Texas and beyond aim to push drag subculture back into the shadows, and more.

National

The case that could change the internet

With little to show for it, the proliferation of dangerous content online has stoked alarm from lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle for years. Come Tuesday, the Supreme Court takes up the mantle with a case that could reshape online regulation and perhaps alter the internet itself.

The logos of Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat on mobile devices from 2017-2022. (AP Photo, File)

As markets stability endures, sticky inflation frustrates investors anew

Two new reports showed that prices are still high, but indices suffered only moderate losses for the week, even after hawkish comments by Federal Reserve members spooked Wall Street initially.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Warranty action over Apple Watch defect survives dismissal bid

Claims that two series of Apple Watches have a defect that could harm owners will advance, though the plaintiffs have some work to see their class action survive.

An Apple logo adorns the façade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York on March 14, 2020. (Kathy Willens/AP)

Regional

Winter Park Express takes riders back to a time before Colorado ski traffic

There is no feeling like flying down a snow-covered mountain with a waxed board strapped to your feet — one if you snowboard, two if you ski. It’s liberating. It’s exhilarating. It’s the reason thousands of Coloradans wake up at dawn, pack onto I-70 West, and spend the weekend inching toward their preferred ski resort. There is one alternative and it just may be the ski industry’s best kept secret: the Winter Park Express.

The Winter Park Express leaves Union Station in downtown Denver at 7 a.m. sharp. (Amanda Pampuro / Courthouse News).

The makings of a Texas drag queen

As drag has gone mainstream, performers have found confidence and community. Now a slate of proposed laws in Texas and beyond aims to push the subculture back into the shadows.

Drag queen Y'vonna F Mei performs a cover of the song "Happier Than Ever" as part of the "Grackle Games" drag competition in Austin, Texas, on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. "I wasn’t sure what to expect," one judge commented afterwards. "You're wonderful and amazing." (Kirk McDaniel/Courthouse News)

International

At Munich conference, Western leaders vow to help Ukraine win war

European and American heads of state and political leaders, including U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, met at a major security conference in Munich on Friday and vowed their continued support for Ukraine.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives for the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (Angelika Warmuth/dpa via AP)

Finland reverses course, prepares to join NATO without Sweden

Finland is now ready to drop plans for a partnered NATO entry with Sweden as Helsinki is unwilling to stay out of the military alliance for longer than necessary.

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, right, and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg speak before a roundtable meeting at a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, on June 29, 2022. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Search begins for new Scotland leader after shock resignation

Likely candidates in the race to be the next first minister of Scotland are starting to emerge, following the shock resignation of long-term leader Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday.