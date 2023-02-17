Top 8 today

National
The case that could change the internet
With little to show for it, the proliferation of dangerous content online has stoked alarm from lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle for years. Come Tuesday, the Supreme Court takes up the mantle with a case that could reshape online regulation and perhaps alter the internet itself.
As markets stability endures, sticky inflation frustrates investors anew
Two new reports showed that prices are still high, but indices suffered only moderate losses for the week, even after hawkish comments by Federal Reserve members spooked Wall Street initially.
Warranty action over Apple Watch defect survives dismissal bid
Claims that two series of Apple Watches have a defect that could harm owners will advance, though the plaintiffs have some work to see their class action survive.
Regional
Winter Park Express takes riders back to a time before Colorado ski traffic
There is no feeling like flying down a snow-covered mountain with a waxed board strapped to your feet — one if you snowboard, two if you ski. It’s liberating. It’s exhilarating. It’s the reason thousands of Coloradans wake up at dawn, pack onto I-70 West, and spend the weekend inching toward their preferred ski resort. There is one alternative and it just may be the ski industry’s best kept secret: the Winter Park Express.
The makings of a Texas drag queen
As drag has gone mainstream, performers have found confidence and community. Now a slate of proposed laws in Texas and beyond aims to push the subculture back into the shadows.
International
At Munich conference, Western leaders vow to help Ukraine win war
European and American heads of state and political leaders, including U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, met at a major security conference in Munich on Friday and vowed their continued support for Ukraine.
Finland reverses course, prepares to join NATO without Sweden
Finland is now ready to drop plans for a partnered NATO entry with Sweden as Helsinki is unwilling to stay out of the military alliance for longer than necessary.
Search begins for new Scotland leader after shock resignation
Likely candidates in the race to be the next first minister of Scotland are starting to emerge, following the shock resignation of long-term leader Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.