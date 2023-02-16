Top 8 today

National
Trump can’t hinge DNA sample on demand for missing report pages
Donald Trump’s quid pro quo offer to finally provide a DNA sample in civil rape litigation earned a swift shutdown this week from a federal judge.
Police officer’s texts with Proud Boys leader highlighted at trial
Only a day after jurors heard a defense argument that Enrique Tarrio was a friend to law enforcement, prosecutors turned the tables to heap suspicion on the police officer known to be communicating with the leader of the Proud Boys before the insurrection.
Regional
Iowa parents urge appeals court to block school gender identity policy
Parents of Iowa schoolchildren, Republican state legislators and advocates for recognizing LGBTQ rights are clashing at school board meetings and state Capitol hearings over whether some schools have gone too far in protecting transgender students – even from their parents. That clash came into sharp focus during oral arguments Wednesday morning before the Eighth Circuit.
Bill to expand post-conviction DNA testing clears key Colorado Senate committee
A bill that would lower the bar for individuals convicted of crimes to seek DNA testing of evidence unanimously passed the Colorado Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.
Eighth Circuit weighs tribal authority in parental kidnapping case
A custody dispute over the children of a South Dakota Sioux woman who took them to a reservation brought a test of tribal sovereignty to the Eighth Circuit on Wednesday.
International
Sturgeon quits as Scottish leader after losing bid for independence vote
Scotland's longtime leader Nicola Sturgeon unexpectedly resigned on Wednesday, nearly three months after the United Kingdom's Supreme Court rejected her government's attempt to hold an independence referendum.
Science
Why so much biodiversity in the tropics? New paper claims to have solved the puzzle
Scientists may have solved a 200-year-old mystery: Why is biodiversity — that is, a wide variety of different species — greater in the tropics, near the equator, where the earth is the hottest?
Forced sterilization survivors are still alive and deserve an apology, Utah researchers say
Forced sterilization in the U.S. may seem like a faraway horror, but new research estimates that there are still dozens of living survivors of Utah's sterilization program that the state has yet to make amends to.
