Top 8 today

National
Supreme Court digs into redistricting play that would usurp judicial checks
Giving a major elections case intensely even debate, the Supreme Court appeared split on partisan lines Wednesday as it considered a redistricting theory that advocates say could trample a core tenant of democracy.
Sixth Circuit hears bid to dismantle horse racing authority
Regulatory authority for the horse racing industry should be left to states or the federal government, not a private entity with unfettered power, according to arguments made by Oklahoma, West Virginia and Louisiana before the Sixth Circuit on Wednesday.
Regional
‘Racial balancing’ in top Boston public schools troubles 1st Circuit
The Supreme Court’s pending case on affirmative action at Harvard weighed heavily on the First Circuit Wednesday as it tried to decide the constitutionality of a plan that changed the racial balance of Boston’s prestigious public exam schools.
South Carolina private schools argue for access to Covid relief funds
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston and a private college association asked a Fourth Circuit panel on Wednesday to strike down a provision of the South Carolina Constitution that prohibits public funds from being diverted to private and religious schools, arguing they are being unfairly deprived of Covid-19 pandemic relief aid.
Indiana defends charitable bail law at Seventh Circuit
The ACLU argued before the Seventh Circuit on Wednesday that an Indiana bail law unfairly targets charitable organizations and violates their free speech rights, while an attorney for the state countered that paying bail is not expressive conduct.
International
GDP, employment growth up but slowing in EU
Despite a slower third quarter, the EU’s statistics agency reports Europe’s economy is growing at a faster annual rate than the U.S., driven by investments in fixed assets and the purchase of household goods.
Mexico lawmakers approve López Obrador’s ‘Plan B’ to tanked electoral reform
The Mexico Chamber of Deputies pushed through a batch of reforms to the country’s federal electoral system early Wednesday morning after the president’s controversial original amendment failed to pass.
Science
Asteroid that wiped out dinosaurs struck them down in their prime, study says
Dinosaurs were supremely well-adapted to their environment when the asteroid that wiped them out hit, scientists say.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.