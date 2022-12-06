Top 8 today

National
Justices signal support for designer who won’t help gay couples with weddings
A six-year crusade came to a head at the Supreme Court on Monday, pitting Colorado's nondiscrimination law against a Christian website designer who refuses to create wedding websites for same-sex couples.
Feds accused of cutting off migrant access to attorneys
In a major case filed in the nation’s capital, civil rights groups say they've struggled to stay connected with clients in immigration lockup.
Regional
Company wins bid to unlock secrets of 1875 SS Pacific steamboat disaster
Court documents unsealed Friday revealed exploration company Rockfish has located the remains of the S.S. Pacific, a steamboat that sank off the Washington state coast nearly 150 years ago.
Illinois rules for getting on ballot debated at Seventh Circuit
The Chicago-based Seventh Circuit heard oral arguments Monday in a lawsuit claiming Illinois election law imposes a bar for entry that is unconstitutionally high for candidates outside the Republican-Democrat duopoly.
Top Massachusetts court grapples with fate of a shuttered church’s cemetery
The Massachusetts Supreme Court struggled Monday to decide if a Coptic church that bought an Episcopal church can dig up the bodies in the cemetery and move them elsewhere.
International
ICC prosecutor pushes back on special tribunal for war crimes in Ukraine
The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court called Monday for reinforcing its mandate in prosecuting crimes in Ukraine, pushing back against a move by the European Union to establish a special tribunal to investigate the Russian invasion.
Fight over Caribbean Sea territory returns to World Court
Nicaragua and Colombia returned to the U.N.’s top court on Monday for the latest round in what has been 20 years of litigation over the location of their maritime boundary.
Science
Mars might only be mostly dead (geologically speaking)
A new paper argues for the existence of an active mantle plume underneath the surface of Mars, leading to seismic and volcanic activity.
