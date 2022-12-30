Top 8 today

National
AmeriSourceBergen charged with stoking opioid crisis
AmeriSourceBergen fueled the deadly opioid crisis in the United States by failing to notify federal officials of suspicious medication orders, the Department of Justice charged in a lawsuit against the pharmaceutical distributor Thursday.
Ninth Circuit revives children’s suit against Google over surreptitious tracking
Google must face a purported class-action lawsuit by children who claimed they were tracked and profiled for targeted ads without their parents' consent while watching YouTube videos.
Regional
Illinois judge finds elimination of cash bail unconstitutional
Illinois' plan to abolish cash bail in 2023 faced a severe setback late Wednesday night, when a downstate county judge ruled that doing so would violate the Illinois Constitution.
Court sides with California in dispute over federal transit funding
A federal judge handed California another win Wednesday in the state's long-running dispute with the U.S. Department of Labor over federal transit money.
Op-ed
Kitchen table in Brittany
The daily rhythm of life for a French family in Brittany is played out in the kitchen, at the table.
International
Lack of info on China’s Covid-19 surge stirs global concern
Moves by several countries to mandate Covid-19 tests for passengers arriving from China reflect global concern that new variants could emerge in its ongoing explosive outbreak — and that the government may not inform the rest of the world quickly enough.
Israel swears in Netanyahu as PM of hard-line government
Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn into office Thursday, taking the helm of the most right-wing and religiously conservative government in Israel’s history and vowing to enact policies that could cause domestic and regional turmoil and alienate the country’s closest allies.
Brazil’s Lula picks Amazon defender for environment minister
Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced Thursday that Amazon activist Marina Silva will be the country's next minister of environment. The announcement indicates the new administration will prioritize cracking down on illegal deforestation even if it means running afoul of powerful agribusiness interests.
