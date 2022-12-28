Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including a convicted militia member who helped spearhead a plan to kidnap Michigan’s governor was sentenced to more than 19 years in prison; The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband pleaded not guilty to a laundry list of state charges; A Ninth Circuit panel ruled that a public high school was within its rights to expel a student who posted racist comments on his private Instagram account, and more.

National

Paul Pelosi attack suspect pleads not guilty to state attempted murder charges

David DePape, accused of attacking and injuring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a laundry list of state charges including attempted murder and also waived his right to a speedy trial.

David DePape, right, records the nude wedding of Gypsy Taub outside City Hall on Dec. 19, 2013, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg,File)

US will require Covid-19 testing for travelers from China

The U.S. announced new Covid-19 testing requirements Wednesday for all travelers from China, joining other nations imposing restrictions because of a surge of infections.

Passengers wearing masks walk through the Capital airport terminal in Beijing on Dec. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

Regional

Co-conspirator in Whitmer kidnap plot sentenced to over 19 years in prison

The second of two convicted militia members who spearheaded a plan to kidnap Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced Wednesday to more than 19 years behind bars for his role in the foiled scheme.

This undated booking photo shows Barry Croft Jr., a co-leader of the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan’s governor. (Delaware Department of Justice via AP, File)

Ninth Circuit backs student expulsions over racist Instagram posts

A Ninth Circuit panel ruled that a Northern California public high school was within its rights to expel a student who posted numerous racist comments — comparing Black students to gorillas and making references to nooses and lynchings — on his private Instagram account and another student who had 'liked' or commented on the racist posts.

The Instagram app is displayed on a computer on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

National Guard checks homes in Buffalo for storm victims

The National Guard went door to door in parts of Buffalo on Wednesday to check on people who had lost power during the area’s deadliest winter storm in decades, and authorities faced the tragic possibility of finding more victims amid melting snow.

National guard members check on residents on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Buffalo N.Y., following a winter storm. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

EPA investigating Colorado for discriminatory air pollution

The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether Colorado’s regulation of air pollution from industrial facilities discriminates against Hispanic residents and other racial minorities, according to a letter released Wednesday.

A view of the Suncor Energy oil refinery in Commerce City, Colo., on Nov. 23, 2020. (Rachel Ellis/The Denver Post via AP, File)

International

Rain, floods in Philippines leave 29 dead, dozens missing

Heavy rains and floods that devastated parts of the Philippines over the Christmas weekend have left at least 29 dead and 25 missing, the national disaster response agency said Wednesday.

An elderly woman sits on a chair while being carried by coast guard personnel wading through floodwaters in Plaridel, Misamis Occidental province in the southern Philippines, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)

Netanyahu government: West Bank settlements top priority

Benjamin Netanyahu’s incoming hard-line Israeli government put West Bank settlement expansion at the top of its priority list on Wednesday, vowing to legalize dozens of illegally built outposts and annex the occupied territory as part of its coalition deal with ultranationalist allies.