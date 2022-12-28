Top 8 today

National
Paul Pelosi attack suspect pleads not guilty to state attempted murder charges
David DePape, accused of attacking and injuring House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a laundry list of state charges including attempted murder and also waived his right to a speedy trial.
US will require Covid-19 testing for travelers from China
The U.S. announced new Covid-19 testing requirements Wednesday for all travelers from China, joining other nations imposing restrictions because of a surge of infections.
Regional
Co-conspirator in Whitmer kidnap plot sentenced to over 19 years in prison
The second of two convicted militia members who spearheaded a plan to kidnap Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced Wednesday to more than 19 years behind bars for his role in the foiled scheme.
Ninth Circuit backs student expulsions over racist Instagram posts
A Ninth Circuit panel ruled that a Northern California public high school was within its rights to expel a student who posted numerous racist comments — comparing Black students to gorillas and making references to nooses and lynchings — on his private Instagram account and another student who had 'liked' or commented on the racist posts.
National Guard checks homes in Buffalo for storm victims
The National Guard went door to door in parts of Buffalo on Wednesday to check on people who had lost power during the area’s deadliest winter storm in decades, and authorities faced the tragic possibility of finding more victims amid melting snow.
EPA investigating Colorado for discriminatory air pollution
The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether Colorado’s regulation of air pollution from industrial facilities discriminates against Hispanic residents and other racial minorities, according to a letter released Wednesday.
International
Rain, floods in Philippines leave 29 dead, dozens missing
Heavy rains and floods that devastated parts of the Philippines over the Christmas weekend have left at least 29 dead and 25 missing, the national disaster response agency said Wednesday.
Netanyahu government: West Bank settlements top priority
Benjamin Netanyahu’s incoming hard-line Israeli government put West Bank settlement expansion at the top of its priority list on Wednesday, vowing to legalize dozens of illegally built outposts and annex the occupied territory as part of its coalition deal with ultranationalist allies.
