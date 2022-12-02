Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including the U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs while the unemployment rate stayed at 3.7%; A former high-ranking Milwaukee election official pleaded not guilty to three voter fraud misdemeanors; Democrats voted to bump Iowa from the leadoff primary spot in favor of South Carolina, and more.

National

In sign of resilience, US labor market adds 263,000 jobs

Job growth in the U.S. once again beat expectations in November, as the economy added 263,000 jobs while the unemployment rate stayed at a low 3.7%.

A now-hiring sign is displayed in Northbrook, Ill., on Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File )

December rally on Wall Street stalls in face of conflicting jobs reports

Wall Street looked primed for a big rally this week after the chair of the Federal Reserve hinted that slower interest rate increases could be coming later this month, but two jobs reports at odds with each other tempered the enthusiasm by Friday.

Pedestrians walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, July 8, 2022. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

South Carolina set to replace Iowa as first-in-the-nation primary for Democrats

The Democratic National Committee’s rules and bylaws committee, meeting in Washington to set the party’s 2024 presidential nominating calendar, voted overwhelmingly Friday to bump Iowa from the leadoff spot in favor of South Carolina.

The Democratic National Committee Rules and Bylaws Committee discusses proposed changes to the primary system during a meeting at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

She won’t do gay weddings, and she’s headed to high court

Only four years after it punted a central question at the intersection between speech and discrimination, the Supreme Court aims to answer what is more important: artistic freedom or public accommodation laws.

Supporters of LGBTQ rights hold placards in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in 2019. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Dueling student loan challenges could pave way for high court double header

President Joe Biden brought another emergency application to the Supreme Court on Friday, fighting to unpack lower court roadblocks that are standing in the way of his student loan forgiveness plan.

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University in Dover on Oct. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Prosecution lays out benefits to Trump Organization from execs’ tax fraud

Donald Trump was “explicitly sanctioning tax fraud” when he authorized salary reductions for top executives, the Manhattan district attorney’s office argued on Friday, making its final argument in a trial on the use of untaxed fringe benefits as employee compensation at the former president's company.

The Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg arrives at court in New York on Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Regional

Extreme drought means meager portions for California water agencies

California water officials have announced public water agencies will be receiving 5% of the water they've requested for 2023, thanks to what is expected to be the fourth year of extreme drought. It is only the initial allocation from the State Water Project — more water could be sent to local agencies later in the year if conditions improve.

The Delta-Mendota Canal (left) and the California Aqueduct east of Tracy, California. (By <a href="//commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/User:Ikluft" title="User:Ikluft">Ikluft</a> - <span class="int-own-work" lang="en">Own work</span>, CC BY-SA 3.0, Link)

Former Milwaukee election official pleads not guilty to voter fraud

A former high-ranking Milwaukee election official charged with requesting fraudulent military absentee ballots in the recent general election had her first day in court on Friday, where she pleaded not guilty to three voter fraud misdemeanors.