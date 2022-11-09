Top 8 today

National
Control of Congress hangs in balance as midterm tally continues
The nation’s 118th Congress remains undefined on the morning after Tuesday’s midterm elections, but the immediate results were clear in at least one respect: there won’t be a GOP supermajority.
Trump got his pink slip in 2022 midterm elections
The biggest loser of Tuesday’s election wasn’t even on the ballot. Candidates who were endorsed by former President Donald Trump or who expressed loyalty to him underperformed across the board, turning what could have been a massive red wave into a ripple and energizing opposition to him within his own party as he appears to be preparing another presidential bid.
Adoption case divides justices and leaves tribal sovereignty on knife’s edge
A decades-old law governing the adoption of Native American children is on thin ice Wednesday after scrutiny by the Supreme Court.
Regional
Keeping Ohio red, Republican Vance wins US Senate race
Despite favorable polls in the run-up to Election Day, Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan was unable to pull off an upset in Ohio's U.S. Senate race as J.D. Vance kept Republicans' streak of high-profile victories in the Buckeye State alive with a comfortable win.
Texas demands governor’s dismissal from case spurred by order targeting migrants
An executive order from Texas Governor Greg Abbott directing state police to stop anyone suspected of transporting Covid-19-infected immigrants was blocked via two lawsuits. But a Fifth Circuit panel appeared ready Wednesday to dismiss Abbott from the litigation.
International
EU court finds Brussels is doing enough to protect minority languages
The European Union’s second-highest court on Wednesday backed a refusal from Brussels to implement proposals from a citizens' petition to protect minority languages, finding the bloc's leaders are already acting on signers' demands.
Science
Study of Nazi propaganda reveals role of dehumanization of Jews in Holocaust
Dehumanizing propaganda has long been seen as a precursor to and promotion of mass violence. But Alexander Landry of the Stanford Graduate School of Business set out to prove this empirically, exploring how Nazi propaganda affected Jews before and during the Holocaust.
Octopuses gone wild: Cephalopods caught throwing silt, shells at each other
In a study published Wednesday in PLOS ONE, researchers revealed they caught octopuses throwing silt at each other — the first time this behavior has been reported in the eight-armed cephalopods. Not only are the throws purposeful, but they are usually directed at their peers.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.