Top 8 today

National
Hiring stays strong as US economy adds 261,000 jobs
The U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs in October while the unemployment rate unexpectedly jumped up to 3.7%.
High court turns down opponents of Biden’s student debt relief
For the second time in as many months, the Supreme Court on Friday rejected a bid to halt President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan.
After a decade of celebrity interviews, memories — and a basket of tapes
Rock stars tend to be funnier than comedians, and Sir Mix-a-Lot still gets asked to autograph people's butts — which he still likes, and he cannot lie.
Preliminary hearing set for Paul Pelosi attack suspect
David DePape, the suspect in a home invasion attack that left House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband seriously injured, will face a preliminary hearing Dec. 14.
Indicted Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes takes the stand
Stewart Rhodes took the witness stand on Friday to defend himself against charges that his conduct at the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and the weeks leading up to it amounted to a seditious conspiracy.
Trump ally roundly acquitted in foreign lobbying trial
A former billionaire who chaired the inaugural committee of former President Donald Trump, his longtime friend, was acquitted Friday of acting as an unregistered agent of the United Arab Emirates.
Regional
Elon Musk’s Twitter sued over massive layoff plan
Just-fired Twitter employees slapped the social media platform with a federal class action late Thursday, claiming new owner Elon Musk’s plan to lay off 50% of Twitter's workforce violates federal and California worker protection laws.
Supreme Court adds fight over Colorado River water rights to its docket
The Supreme Court agreed Friday to wade into its second battle over water rights of the term, this time involving the Navajo Nation.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.