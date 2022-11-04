Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including the U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs while the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%; The Supreme Court rejected a bid to halt President Biden’s student debt relief plan; Just-fired Twitter employees slapped the social media platform with a federal class action, and more.

National

Hiring stays strong as US economy adds 261,000 jobs

The U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs in October while the unemployment rate unexpectedly jumped up to 3.7%.

A now-hiring sign is displayed at a Bed, Bath & Beyond store in Deerfield, Ill., on Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

High court turns down opponents of Biden’s student debt relief

For the second time in as many months, the Supreme Court on Friday rejected a bid to halt President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan.

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University in Dover on Oct. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

After a decade of celebrity interviews, memories — and a basket of tapes

Rock stars tend to be funnier than comedians, and Sir Mix-a-Lot still gets asked to autograph people's butts — which he still likes, and he cannot lie.

The author’s mini cassettes, containing numerous celebrity interviews, conducted between 2003 and 2014. (Pat Pemberton/Courthouse News)

Preliminary hearing set for Paul Pelosi attack suspect

David DePape, the suspect in a home invasion attack that left House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband seriously injured, will face a preliminary hearing Dec. 14.

David DePape, right, records the nude wedding of Gypsy Taub outside City Hall on Dec. 19, 2013, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg,File)

Indicted Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes takes the stand

Stewart Rhodes took the witness stand on Friday to defend himself against charges that his conduct at the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and the weeks leading up to it amounted to a seditious conspiracy.

Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks during a rally outside the White House in 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Trump ally roundly acquitted in foreign lobbying trial

A former billionaire who chaired the inaugural committee of former President Donald Trump, his longtime friend, was acquitted Friday of acting as an unregistered agent of the United Arab Emirates.

Tom Barrack exits Brooklyn Federal Court on Oct. 21, 2022, in New York. Barrack, the onetime chair of the Trump's inaugural committee, is on trial for allegedly using his “unique access” as a longtime friend of Trump to manipulate Trump's campaign — and later his Republican administration — to advance the interests of the UAE. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Regional

Elon Musk’s Twitter sued over massive layoff plan

Just-fired Twitter employees slapped the social media platform with a federal class action late Thursday, claiming new owner Elon Musk’s plan to lay off 50% of Twitter's workforce violates federal and California worker protection laws.

FILE - A sign is pictured outside the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, Monday, April 25, 2022. Trading in shares of Twitter were halted, Tuesday, Oct. 4, after the stock spiked on reports that Elon Musk would proceed with his $44 billion deal to buy the company after months of legal battles.(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn, File)

Supreme Court adds fight over Colorado River water rights to its docket

The Supreme Court agreed Friday to wade into its second battle over water rights of the term, this time involving the Navajo Nation.