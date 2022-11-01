Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including the Supreme Court blocked Congress from accessing Donald Trump’s tax returns until the justices consider the issue on the merits; The California man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband pleaded not guilty to a laundry list of state charges; Mexican scientists discovered the marigold could help treat colon cancer, and more.

National

Supreme Court blocks House from Trump’s taxes, for now

Congress cannot access the tax returns of former President Donald Trump until the Supreme Court considers the issue on the merits.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Sept. 23, 2022, rally in Wilmington, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)

Supreme Court won’t excuse Graham from testifying in Georgia election probe

The Supreme Court refused Tuesday to let Republican Senator Lindsey Graham avoid testifying in a probe of efforts to help former President Donald Trump flip election results.

United States Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., addresses business leaders during a congressional conversation sponsored by the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce Aug. 18, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Student loan borrowers take debt-forgiveness challenge to high court

A second attempt to block President Joe Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan landed Tuesday on the Supreme Court’s emergency docket.

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University in Dover on Oct. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Man on Arizona death row has justices splitting hairs

A court that has appeared of late apathetic to precedent considered an argument Tuesday over whether the overturning of precedent represents a significant change.

The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Regional

Paul Pelosi attack suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge

The California man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul in their home with a hammer this past Friday pleaded not guilty to a laundry list of state charges — including attempted murder — Tuesday in San Francisco Superior Court.

Public defender Adam Lipson arrives out San Francisco Superior Court to speak to the press about his client David DePape. (Natalie Hanson / Courthouse News)

Eighth Circuit upholds St. Louis County wanted alert system

While acknowledging the program has its problems, the Eighth Circuit ultimately ruled Tuesday a controversial wanted alert system used by St. Louis County police is constitutional.

The Gateway Arch and St. Louis skyline. (Alexander Schettino/Pixabay via Courthouse News)

Former actress testifies being assaulted twice by Harvey Weinstein, 17 years apart

A former actress testified that disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her twice, once when she was an aspiring young actress in 1991 and a second time 17 years later when she was with her family at the same Toronto hotel he was staying at.

Harvey Weinstein at his sexual assault trial in LA, October 2022 (Mona Edwards)

International

Scientists look to Day of the Dead symbol to treat one of Mexico’s deadliest cancers

Known as the flower of the sun, the marigold is used to guide the souls of the deceased to the altars arranged by their loved ones on the Day of the Dead, but Mexican scientists have found that the flower has life-giving properties for those of us on this side of the grave.