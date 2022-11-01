Top 8 today

National
Supreme Court blocks House from Trump’s taxes, for now
Congress cannot access the tax returns of former President Donald Trump until the Supreme Court considers the issue on the merits.
Supreme Court won’t excuse Graham from testifying in Georgia election probe
The Supreme Court refused Tuesday to let Republican Senator Lindsey Graham avoid testifying in a probe of efforts to help former President Donald Trump flip election results.
Student loan borrowers take debt-forgiveness challenge to high court
A second attempt to block President Joe Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan landed Tuesday on the Supreme Court’s emergency docket.
Man on Arizona death row has justices splitting hairs
A court that has appeared of late apathetic to precedent considered an argument Tuesday over whether the overturning of precedent represents a significant change.
Regional
Paul Pelosi attack suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
The California man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul in their home with a hammer this past Friday pleaded not guilty to a laundry list of state charges — including attempted murder — Tuesday in San Francisco Superior Court.
Eighth Circuit upholds St. Louis County wanted alert system
While acknowledging the program has its problems, the Eighth Circuit ultimately ruled Tuesday a controversial wanted alert system used by St. Louis County police is constitutional.
Former actress testifies being assaulted twice by Harvey Weinstein, 17 years apart
A former actress testified that disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her twice, once when she was an aspiring young actress in 1991 and a second time 17 years later when she was with her family at the same Toronto hotel he was staying at.
International
Scientists look to Day of the Dead symbol to treat one of Mexico’s deadliest cancers
Known as the flower of the sun, the marigold is used to guide the souls of the deceased to the altars arranged by their loved ones on the Day of the Dead, but Mexican scientists have found that the flower has life-giving properties for those of us on this side of the grave.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.