Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including the Supreme Court heard arguments on Alabama redistricting found to diminish the voting power of Black communities; Austin’s state court opened a review queue that allows journalists to report on e-filed civil complaints as they are received; Europe’s top rights court ruled that a depressed Belgian woman’s death by euthanasia did not violate international law, and more.
Further erosion of voter protections signaled by Supreme Court
A longstanding framework used to determine racial gerrymandering is likely to see changes after the Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday on Alabama redistricting found to diminish the voting power of Black communities.
Trump wants high court intervention in Mar-a-Lago documents probe
Portland protester awarded $40,000 for arm broken by police
The first of many lawsuits over Portland police officers' handling of protests in 2020 culminated in Multnomah Country Circuit Court on Tuesday, when a jury of 12 awarded volunteer paramedic Erin Wenzel partial damages for the broken arm she suffered at the hands of police.
International
Expert calls Danish royal family clash unprecedented
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark announced that Prince Joachim´s children would lose their royal titles as princes and princess next year, a decision that has sparked a very public family feud.
Rights court OKs Belgium euthanasia law but faults review of depressed woman’s death
Europe’s top rights court ruled Tuesday that a Belgian woman’s 2012 death by euthanasia did not violate international law, but faulted Brussels for failing to conduct a proper review of the case.
Dutch trial opens for 9 suspects charged over deadly brawl in Spain
