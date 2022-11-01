Top 8 today

National
Justices won’t wade into Pennsylvania redistricting spat
Declining to tackle a redistricting dispute just two weeks ahead of midterm elections, the Supreme Court threw out a challenge over Pennsylvania voting districts that have been redrawn so that Democrats now have a shot at a majority in the state House.
High court signals times up for affirmative action
Probing affirmative action policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the conservative majority looked Monday toward an end to the use of race in college admissions.
Paul Pelosi attack suspect hit with federal assault charges
Federal prosecutors on Monday charged the man suspected of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi in their San Francisco home early Friday.
GOP election deniers arrested in federal court for contempt
Struggling to untangle a tale involving U.S. poll worker data purportedly stored on a server in China, a federal judge had True the Vote's principals detained until they tell all they know.
Regional
New York lays out Trump Organization tax-cheating case
Kicking off long-awaited opening arguments, defense lawyers asked jurors Monday why a real estate empire should be held liable for the admitted crimes of the Trump Organization's loyal money man.
Prolonged Midwest drought threatens to cause massive economic damage
A prolonged drought over the Midwest and Mississippi River basin has intensified and caused record-low river levels that could result in billions of dollars in economic and other damages, according to an update from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency.
International
Denmark prepares for historic election in time of crisis
Danish citizens will hit the polls Tuesday after Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was forced to call a general election amid a scandal over the Social Democratic government's order to kill all minks after the discovery of a Covid-19 mutation in 2020.
Lula da Silva wins Brazil presidential election in major political comeback
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been elected as the next president of Brazil, with the leftist defeating the far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro over the weekend in a squeaker, 50.9% to 49.1%.
