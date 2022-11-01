Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including the Supreme Court threw out a challenge over Pennsylvania voting districts; Federal prosecutors charged the man suspected of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband; Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was elected as the next president of Brazil, and more.

National

Justices won’t wade into Pennsylvania redistricting spat

Declining to tackle a redistricting dispute just two weeks ahead of midterm elections, the Supreme Court threw out a challenge over Pennsylvania voting districts that have been redrawn so that Democrats now have a shot at a majority in the state House.

Election workers perform a recount of ballots from the recent Pennsylvania primary election at the Allegheny County Election Division warehouse in Pittsburgh on June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

High court signals times up for affirmative action

Probing affirmative action policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the conservative majority looked Monday toward an end to the use of race in college admissions.

Graduates walk at a Harvard commencement ceremony held for the classes of 2020 and 2021 in Cambridge, Mass., on May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Paul Pelosi attack suspect hit with federal assault charges

Federal prosecutors on Monday charged the man suspected of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi in their San Francisco home early Friday.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her husband, Paul Pelosi, arrive at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors State Department Dinner, on Dec. 7, 2019, in Washington. On Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, a man broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s California home and severely beat her husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer. The 82-year-old underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands, and his doctors expect a full recovery, the speaker’s office said Friday. There were no updates on his condition Saturday. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)

GOP election deniers arrested in federal court for contempt

Struggling to untangle a tale involving U.S. poll worker data purportedly stored on a server in China, a federal judge had True the Vote's principals detained until they tell all they know.

A man passes an early voting poll site in San Antonio on Feb. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Regional

New York lays out Trump Organization tax-cheating case

Kicking off long-awaited opening arguments, defense lawyers asked jurors Monday why a real estate empire should be held liable for the admitted crimes of the Trump Organization's loyal money man.

The Trump Organization's former accountant Allen Weisselberg, second from right, and his attorney Mary Mulligan, sit in a New York courtroom on Aug. 18, 2022. Weisselberg pleaded guilty to accepting more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation from the former president's company over several years, including untaxed perks like rent, car payments and school tuition. (Curtis Means/DailyMail.com via AP, Pool, File)

Prolonged Midwest drought threatens to cause massive economic damage

A prolonged drought over the Midwest and Mississippi River basin has intensified and caused record-low river levels that could result in billions of dollars in economic and other damages, according to an update from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency.

A barge maneuvers its way down the normally wide Mississippi River where it has been reduced to a narrow trickle at Tiptonville, Tenn., on Oct. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

International

Denmark prepares for historic election in time of crisis

Danish citizens will hit the polls Tuesday after Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was forced to call a general election amid a scandal over the Social Democratic government's order to kill all minks after the discovery of a Covid-19 mutation in 2020.

Christiansborg Palace, home of the Danish Parliament. in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Anders Hviid/Folketinget via Courthouse News)

Lula da Silva wins Brazil presidential election in major political comeback

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been elected as the next president of Brazil, with the leftist defeating the far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro over the weekend in a squeaker, 50.9% to 49.1%.