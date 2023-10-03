Top 8 today

Tuesday's Top 8 includes coverage of the historic ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House, the ongoing fraud trial of former President Donald Trump, the denial of qualified immunity to California prison officials who botched the handling of a Covid outbreak, and more.

National

In historic vote, House ousts Speaker Kevin McCarthy

The embattled Republican leader was stripped of his role by members of the same faction that propelled him into power earlier this year.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., listens on Jan. 3, 2023, as the second round of votes are cast for the next speaker of the House on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Courts & the law

Judge issues gag order, blasts Trump team for conduct during Manhattan fraud trial

Judge Arthur Engoron chided the former president for an "inappropriate" social media stunt that involved one of the judge's staffers.

Consumer finance watchdog clings to Supreme Court lifeline

As Congress hit the brakes this week on one government funding battle, the Supreme Court took up another.

Jury selection underway in Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial over FTX’s collapse

Bankman-Fried is facing a six-week criminal trial on charges that he swindled billions of dollars of customers' deposits from his cryptocurrency exchange platform to pay the debts of his hedge fund..

California officials denied immunity in suit over San Quentin Covid outbreak

The appeals panel concluded that prison officials acted with "deliberate indifference" during the outbreak but not taking precautions or countermeasures once the outbreak occurred.

Protesters hold a sign that reads "No execution by Covid-19" outside a prison. (Eric Risberg/AP Photo)

Michigan Supreme Court denies appeal from high school shooter’s parents

The couple have been in jail for more than two years as they contest the involuntary manslaughter charges against them. They now likely face trial, unless they can cut a deal with prosecutors.

Science & the environment

California prepares for El Niño winter after a year of extreme heat and floodst

The state water department's director said her highest priority is for the federal government to help improve California's ability to make long-term forecasts and prepare for extreme weather conditions.

Some mammalian same-sex sexuality linked to social adaptation, researchers say

New research suggests that same-sex sexuality in mammals may be an evolutionary and adaptive mechanism for socializing and avoiding conflict.

Evolution of same-sex sexual behavior in non-human mammals: Phylogenetic distribution of the presence of same-sex sexual behavior in males and females in the subset III. The state of the mammalian ancestral nodes was assessed using maximum likelihood estimation (black: same-sex sexual behavior displayed by females; yellow: same-sex sexual behavior displayed by males; purple: same-sex sexual behavior displayed by both sexes). The silhouettes of representative mammals illustrate the main mammalian clades. (José M. Gómez et al via Courthouse News)