Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including a Georgia district attorney asked the Supreme Court to force Republican Senator Lindsey Graham to testify in her election interference probe; Tennessee defended a state law that prohibits anyone but election officials from handing out absentee ballot applications; The Fourth Circuit heard lively arguments over whether officers have the right to prevent passengers from livestreaming traffic stops, and more.

National

Georgia prosecutor asks high court to force Graham to testify in election probe

A Georgia district attorney asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to force Republican Senator Lindsey Graham to testify in a probe into efforts to flip election results in the Peach State in favor of former President Donald Trump.

United States Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., addresses business leaders during a congressional conversation sponsored by the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Jury No. 2 takes over wall-building fraud case

A federal jury began deliberations Thursday afternoon in the retrial of a Colorado businessman who helped Steve Bannon and others crowdfund for a border wall, collecting millions but accomplishing very little actual fencing.

Timothy Shea exits Manhattan federal court on June 3, 2022, after proceedings in his criminal trial. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Right to livestream traffic stops debated at Fourth Circuit

A three-judge panel of the Fourth Circuit heard lively arguments Thursday over whether officers have the right to prevent passengers from livestreaming traffic stops.

(Image by Hebi B. from Pixabay via Courthouse News)

McKinsey & Company remains on hook in class action over opioid crisis

Global consulting firm McKinsey & Company must face multidistrict litigation seeking to hold it accountable for its part in fueling a nationwide opioid crisis with aggressive marketing strategies, after a federal judge found it cannot use jurisdictional grounds to escape liability.

OxyContin pills are seen at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt., in 2013. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

Experts wary of Elon Musk’s plan for Twitter amid political extremism

The battle for Twitter may soon be over, with Elon Musk facing a Friday deadline to make good on his $44 billion bid to take over the social media giant. If he goes through with the deal — and plans to gut the company — experts see major upheaval ahead, and not just for Twitter employees.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at the company's design studio in Hawthorne, Calif., on March 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Regional

Tennessee defends ban on sharing absentee ballot forms at Sixth Circuit

The Sixth Circuit heard oral arguments Thursday in a case seeking to overturn a Tennessee law that prohibits anyone but election officials from handing out absentee ballot applications.

Poll workers sort out early and absentee ballots in Kenosha, Wis., on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Alabama judge returns to bench after suspension for insensitive remarks

The Alabama Court of the Judiciary accepted an agreement that included a controversial Mobile County judge’s censure, but otherwise afforded him a second chance on the bench.

(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)

Ohio argues to keep federal funds away from clinics that make abortion referrals

A U.S. Department of Health and Human Services rule that allows clinics that provide abortion referrals to receive federal family planning funds is illegal and should have been blocked by a federal judge, Ohio argued Thursday before the Sixth Circuit.