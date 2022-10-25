Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including Senator Lindsey Graham won a Supreme Court stay of a subpoena that would compel him to testify in an investigation of efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia; Lawyers for Courthouse News filed what is expected to be the last trial court brief in the tale of an Oregon press queue that was until it wasn’t; Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Italy's first female prime minister, and more.

National

Tax crimes trial of Trump Org opens with jury selection

More than three years after state prosecutors began a criminal probe into the Trump family’s business practices, jury selection is set to commence in Manhattan Supreme Court on Monday morning in a trial over the Trump Organization’s untaxed fringe benefits given to senior executives.

Donald Trump poses with his children, from left, Eric, Donald Jr. and Ivanka, at the opening of the Trump SoHo New York on April 9, 2010. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Subpoena of Senator Graham on election efforts stayed by high court

Senator Lindsey Graham won a Supreme Court stay Monday of a subpoena that would compel him to testify in an investigation of efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia after then-President Donald Trump lost a second term.

Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)

Economist touts millions in savings from JetBlue-American merger

An economist fought back Monday against charges that a partnership between JetBlue Airways and American Airlines hurts consumers, estimating that the deal will actually save flyers more than $500 million a year.

A JetBlue Airbus A320 taxis to a gate after landing as an American Airlines jet is seen parked at its gate at Tampa International Airport in Florida. (Chris O’Meara/AP)

Regional

First Amendment battle in Oregon moves to final stage

Lawyers for Courthouse News filed what is expected to be the last trial court brief in the tale of an Oregon press queue that was until it wasn’t.

(Art by Carlos Ayala/Courthouse News)

Harvey Weinstein sex assault trial underway in LA

Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, the poster boy of the #MeToo movement who has already been convicted of rape by a New York jury, went on trial in Los Angeles on charges he sexually assaulted four women, including two within days of each other.

Harvey Weinstein, the convicted rapist and disgraced movie mogul, arrives in a wheelchair to an arraignment hearing on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. Weinstein pleaded not guilty at the hearing to four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts. (KABC/Pool Photo via AP)

International

Rishi Sunak to become next British prime minister

Rishi Sunak is set to be installed as British prime minister by Conservative Party members of Parliament, only seven weeks after he lost his party’s leadership contest to the outgoing Liz Truss.

Conservative Party leadership candidate Rishi Sunak leaves a campaign office in London on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Aberto Pezzali)

Far-right Meloni sworn in as Italy’s first woman prime minister

After a meteoric rise to the top of Italian politics, far-right leader Giorgia Meloni, the head of the neo-fascist Brothers of Italy party, was sworn in over the weekend as Italy's first female prime minister.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni leaves Quirinal presidential palace after her swearing-in on Oct. 22, 2022. In forming Italy's new ruling coalition, Meloni assembled the country's first far-right-led government since the end of World War II and became the first woman to obtain the premiership. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Science

Study finds 1 in 10 Americans over 65 have dementia

A new study indicates that structural racism and income inequality may have a significant effect on who develops dementia after the age of 65.