Top 8 today

National
Graham asks for Supreme Court shield against Georgia election probe
Senator Lindsey Graham asked the Supreme Court on Friday to block his testimony before a Georgia grand jury investigating attempts to overturn 2020 election results showing Donald Trump lost in the state.
Ninth Circuit finds abortion foe’s undercover tactics not protected by First Amendment
The long-running legal fight between abortion foe David Daleiden and Planned Parenthood took another turn Friday, as a Ninth Circuit panel found Daleiden’s undercover videos are not entitled to First Amendment protections.
Jury takes over in Cardi B back tattoo battle
What is the substance of a man's physical identity? Is it his face? His body? Can it be summed up in something so worldly, so easily obtainable as a back tattoo? These are the questions eight members of a federal jury in Santa Ana will now grapple with, after the close of a 2 1/2-day civil trial between heavily tattooed Orange County resident Kevin Michael Brophy and Cardi B, the world famous, Grammy-winning hip-hop artist.
Regional
Judge tosses case against Black Texan accused of felony voting fraud
A Black man who was facing 40 years in prison for voter fraud in a felony indictment secured by the Texas Attorney General’s Office after he stood in line for hours to cast his ballot had his case dismissed this week, his attorneys announced Friday.
Trial date set for ex-Virginia election official despite lack of clarity on charges
More than a month after former Prince William County, Virginia, registrar Michele White was indicted on corruption charges, she contends she still does not know what she did to bring about the criminal case.
Dispatches from the road: To Airbnb or not to Airbnb
In his most recent dispatch, Courthouse News’ western bureau chief mulls the effects of short-term rental regulations from Hawaii to Maine.
International
After 240 days of war, battle rages over Ukrainian port city
Battles are raging over the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, a strategic port city under Russian control that sits at the mouth of the Dnieper River on the Black Sea.
Uncertainty overload: Young Russian expats struggle to cope with war
Courthouse News spoke to three Russians in the Finnish border town of Lappeenranta who all struggle with the war's financial and emotional impacts amid shock over their home country's invasion of Ukraine.
