Top 8 today

National
‘Italy’s #1 brand of pasta’ Barilla must face deceptive labeling class action
A federal magistrate judge ruled pasta giant Barilla cannot duck a class action for false and deceptive advertising, finding consumers could be misled by the phrase “Italy’s #1 brand of pasta” and believe its products are actually made in Italy.
Workplace safety suit by Amazon warehouse workers revived
Amazon must face a suit alleging that the e-commerce behemoth failed to adequately protect thousands of New York warehouse workers from Covid-19, the Second Circuit ruled Tuesday.
Regional
California ballot measure to fund EV subsidies beset by strange political divide
You might think that a ballot measure to raise income taxes on millionaires to fund electric vehicle subsidies would be a no-brainer in California. But passage of the referendum, which is on the ballot this November, is far from assured.
Paul Flores guilty in 1996 murder of student Kristin Smart
A jury on Tuesday found Paul Flores guilty of murdering California Polytechnic University student Kristin Smart in 1996, following a monthslong trial — and 26 years of fervent investigation.
Feds to hold California offshore wind energy lease sale in December
The U.S. Department of the Interior on Tuesday announced a West Coast first: an offshore wind energy lease sale in December for areas along the central and northern coasts of California.
International
Denmark says explosions ripped holes in Nord Stream pipelines
An investigation by Danish police found that gas leaks from Nord Stream 1 and 2 last month were caused by “powerful explosions,” as new images show a large crack in one pipeline and craters on the seabed.
France goes on strike as Europe’s cost-of-living crisis deepens
Workers across France went on strike Tuesday, and thousands of protesters joined demonstrations in Paris and other cities, to express their frustration with soaring inflation and the country's overhaul of its pension system.
European rights court hears yearlong house arrest case
Europe’s top rights court heard arguments on Tuesday over whether a 13-month house arrest order imposed on a French man for alleged extremist views violated his human rights.
