Top 8 today

Top eight stories for today including President Biden offered new solutions to curb illegal immigration; The capital of the northern Mexican state of Sinaloa awoke to violent reactions to the arrest of a notorious drug dealer’s son; Minnesota Democrats began making use of their newfound power in state government, and more.

National

Biden cracks down on illegal border crossings, blaming Republicans for stalemate

President Joe Biden offered new solutions to curb illegal immigration on Thursday, announcing restrictions to expel more asylum seekers while slamming Republicans in Congress for not doing more.

President Joe Biden stands behind a lectern at the White House on Jan. 5, 2023, to announce new immigration restrictions. (Screenshot via Courthouse News)

Regional

Raise bar for parole denials, California legislative analyst says

The California parole board has "overly broad discretion" that "could result in biased decisions," according to a report issued Thursday by the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office.

General population inmates walk in a line at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Minnesota Democrats push bill to protect abortion rights

Minnesota Democrats began making use of their newfound power in state government Thursday, introducing a bill that would codify a right to abortion and other reproductive health care and prevent local governments from restricting it.

The names of Minnesota House of Representatives members are lit up after attendance was taken during the first day of the 2023 legislative session in St. Paul on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Sacramento court warns of jury summons scam costing residents thousands

Envelopes filled with gift cards are showing up in the court’s mailbox — never a good sign in California's fraud-prone capital.

Images of $3,500 in used cash cards received by the Sacramento County Superior Court jury office from a sender in San Jose, Calif. (Sacramento County Superior Court photo via Courthouse News)

Texas inmates say state is ready to execute them with long-expired drugs

Texas doles out the ultimate punishment far more than any state and uses only one drug – pentobarbital – for executions. Three Texas inmates set to die early this year are fighting for reprieves, claiming the state’s supply of the drug expired years ago.

Texas death row inmates, from left, John Balentine, Robert Fratta, and Wesley Ruiz. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)

Seventh Circuit hears debate on guns in home day cares

A central Illinois couple told a Seventh Circuit panel Thursday that a state law barring foster care and home day care providers from keeping assembled, loaded handguns in their homes violates their Second Amendment rights.

Class action charging Tesla with racial discrimination will proceed in California

Tesla must face a class action alleging racial discrimination against Black workers at its Fremont factory in California — after losing an appeal of a decision to deny its ability to compel arbitrating workers' claims.

A Tesla Supercharger is seen at Willow Festival shopping plaza parking lot in Northbrook, Ill., on May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

International

Arrest of El Chapo’s son sparks new wave of violence in Sinaloa

The capital of the northern Mexican state of Sinaloa awoke Thursday morning to gunfights, roadblocks and other violent reactions to the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, son of the notorious drug dealer Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.