Top 8 today

National
Biden cracks down on illegal border crossings, blaming Republicans for stalemate
President Joe Biden offered new solutions to curb illegal immigration on Thursday, announcing restrictions to expel more asylum seekers while slamming Republicans in Congress for not doing more.
Regional
Raise bar for parole denials, California legislative analyst says
The California parole board has "overly broad discretion" that "could result in biased decisions," according to a report issued Thursday by the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office.
Minnesota Democrats push bill to protect abortion rights
Minnesota Democrats began making use of their newfound power in state government Thursday, introducing a bill that would codify a right to abortion and other reproductive health care and prevent local governments from restricting it.
Sacramento court warns of jury summons scam costing residents thousands
Envelopes filled with gift cards are showing up in the court’s mailbox — never a good sign in California's fraud-prone capital.
Texas inmates say state is ready to execute them with long-expired drugs
Texas doles out the ultimate punishment far more than any state and uses only one drug – pentobarbital – for executions. Three Texas inmates set to die early this year are fighting for reprieves, claiming the state’s supply of the drug expired years ago.
Seventh Circuit hears debate on guns in home day cares
A central Illinois couple told a Seventh Circuit panel Thursday that a state law barring foster care and home day care providers from keeping assembled, loaded handguns in their homes violates their Second Amendment rights.
Class action charging Tesla with racial discrimination will proceed in California
Tesla must face a class action alleging racial discrimination against Black workers at its Fremont factory in California — after losing an appeal of a decision to deny its ability to compel arbitrating workers' claims.
International
Arrest of El Chapo’s son sparks new wave of violence in Sinaloa
The capital of the northern Mexican state of Sinaloa awoke Thursday morning to gunfights, roadblocks and other violent reactions to the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, son of the notorious drug dealer Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.