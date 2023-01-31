Top 8 today

National
Santos shrugs House committee appointments as ethics probes abound
Republican Representative George Santos stepped down Tuesday from House committee service in the face of the multiple investigations he faces from local and federal authorities.
Poll: Republicans support Biden probes, reject compromise
With the balance of power having shifted in the U.S. House of Representatives, a majority of Republicans want their party leaders to take an aggressive approach against the Biden administration rather than compromise to solve the nation’s problems, the Pew Research Center reported Tuesday.
Regional
Changes at San Francisco’s Castro Theatre prompt debate and hand-wringing
A beloved movie palace in the heart of San Francisco's LGBT community is at the center of conflict between those who want change and those who don't.
Texas rocked by deadly ice storm
As a winter storm rolls southward through Texas for a second day, officials advised people Tuesday to stay off the icy roadways, which have been blamed for at least one death.
Minnesota enshrines abortion rights into law
Democratic Governor Tim Walz signed a bill Tuesday guaranteeing the right to abortion in Minnesota, cementing the North Star State as an upper Midwest island for abortion access.
States come up with plan to save Colorado River water
Six of seven states in the Colorado River basin signed off on a consensus-based modeling alternative aimed at cutting water usage to stave off the dwindling water supply serving 40 million people and a $5 billion-a-year agricultural industry.
International
Italy gripped by anarchist’s hunger strike against solitary confinement
The fate of an imprisoned Italian anarchist vowing to die if necessary during a hunger strike to protest his country's harsh regime of solitary confinement has become the topic of heated debates and sparked a series of alleged anarchist attacks.
Azerbaijan counters Armenia claims of ethnic cleansing with landmine accusations
Azerbaijan accused Armenia of using landmines to attack civilians during a hearing before the International Court of Justice on Tuesday, following allegations of ethnic cleansing by Armenia the day before.
Read the Top 8
Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.