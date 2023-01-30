Top 8 today

National
For 10 tons of cocaine, witness says, Mexico’s top cop was paid $10M
A former member of a Mexican drug cartel testified in U.S. federal court Monday that he paid his country’s top security official millions of dollars to secure the transport of massive cocaine shipments and to protect traffickers from raids and arrests.
‘Don’t leave’: Tarrio’s orders for Jan. 6 riot on display
Putting the social media of five Proud Boys front and center in their seditious conspiracy trial, prosecutors called an FBI agent to testify Monday in front of a series of poster boards with their activity on Parler.
Regional
Winter storm brings icy conditions to south-central US
Winter weather has begun to settle in on large parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kentucky as southerners prepare for days of potentially icy conditions.
Chicago jury hears opening arguments in billion-dollar fraud trial
The three heads of pharmaceutical advertising company Outcome Health were in Chicago's Dirksen Federal Courthouse on Monday to face trial on a collective 26 counts of wire, mail and bank fraud.
Minnesota appeals court upholds stricter emissions standards
The Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld the state’s adoption of California car emissions standards Monday, finding that state pollution regulators had the authority to do so despite the objections of car dealers.
International
Czechs vote for pro-EU retired NATO general for president
The Czech Republic's turn toward a pro-NATO and pro-Western stance was consolidated over the weekend with the election of a retired NATO general as the next president.
Lawyer admits to plagiarism of Mexico Supreme Court justice’s undergrad thesis
A plagiarism scandal involving the undergraduate thesis of a justice on Mexico’s Supreme Court has taken a surprising turn.
Armenia calls Azerbaijan blockade an act of ‘ethnic cleansing’
Amidst rising tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the United Nations' highest court opened two days of hearings Monday for the Caucasus neighbors.
