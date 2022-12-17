Saturday, December 17, 2022 | Back issues
WASHINGTON — The D.C. Court of Appeals denied a motion by Republicans seeking an emergency stay of the Biden administration's repeal of Title 42, a policy enacted by former President Donald Trump to expel migrants from U.S. borders amid the pandemic.

National Guardsmen stands watch over a fence near a makeshift camp created by Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas, on Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

