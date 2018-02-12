Tillerson: ‘Too Early to Tell’ if Koreas Really Talking

CAIRO (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says “it’s too early to tell” if recent signs of overture between North and South Korea at the Olympics mean that a genuine political process is beginning.

Speaking Monday in Cairo during a weeklong visit to the Middle East, he said it’s clear that preliminary discussions are necessary if talks are to be meaningful.

He said “It’s really up to the North Koreans to decide when they’re ready to engage with us in a sincere way, a meaningful way. They know what has to be on the table…we’ll just have to wait and see.”

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says the U.S. opposes talks between the two Koreas until North Korea agrees to open negotiations on ending its nuclear program.

