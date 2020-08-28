TikTok Stars Face Criminal Charges Over Huge LA House Party

LOS ANGELES (CN) — Amid the Covid-19 pandemic the city of Los Angeles is charging a pair of TikTok stars for throwing mega-parties at their Hollywood Hills mansion, which are viewed as potential super spreader events for the virus.

Screenshot of a TikTok by Bryce Hall, a star of the social media platform.

Authorities in LA charged TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Blake Gray with violating the health order prohibiting large gatherings as well as LA’s house party ordinance.

“If you have a combined 19 million followers on TikTok in the middle of a public health crisis you should be modeling great behavior, best practices for all of us, rather than brazenly violating the law and then posting videos about it as we allege happened here,” said LA City Attorney Mike Feuer during a Friday press briefing.

Hall and Gray share a rented mansion in the Hollywood Hills and have been given multiple citations about their parties according to Feuer.

On Aug. 14, police responded to reports of gunshots at a home on Apian Way in the Hollywood Hills and found several hundred people at the mansion. Guests were there to celebrate Hall’s 21st birthday, according to Feuer.

Police did not find any evidence of a gun being fired and waited for all the guests to leave. Gray told police he was aware of previous citations over another gathering earlier in the month. That citation warned that other violations could result in the power being shut off, according to Feuer’s office.

That’s just what happened on Aug. 19, when the city cut off power to the TikTok star’s home. Feuer said the city has received multiple complaints from neighbors about the parties.

“We allege these hosts have been incredibly irresponsible with a highly infectious disease spreading,” said Feuer. “These parties can really be out-of-control nightclubs.”

Similar charges have been filed against two other homeowners including causing a public nuisance resulting in noise complaints. David Marvisi and Jianwei Bai were charged in separate complaints by the Feuer’s office on Friday.

This month, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the city would cut power to any homes involved in “flagrant violations” of the public health orders.

The misdemeanor charges filed against Hall, Gray and the other homeowners carry up to one year in jail and up to $2,000 in fines if convicted, according to the city attorney’s office.

Emails to representatives for Hall and Gray were not immediately answered by press time.