Three Jurors Tossed During Ghost Ship Trial Deliberations

OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) – A California judge on Monday dismissed three female jurors at the start of the third full week of deliberations over the fate of two men on trial over the deaths of 36 people in a fire at the Ghost Ship artist collective.

Judge Trina Thompson halted deliberations Monday morning after a juror sent a note to her. Thompson spent much of the morning in closed session with prosecutors, who were ordered not to speak to the press in the afternoon, and jurors appeared to be called in to speak with the judge one at a time.

Court resumed in closed session in the afternoon, with Thompson speaking briefly to the three jurors privately before excusing them.

In open court Monday afternoon, Thompson replaced the dismissed jurors with two male and one female alternate.

The jury received the case on July 31, after three days of closing statements in the trial that began in April. They must now begin deliberations anew, Thompson said, admonishing them not to speak to the press or anyone trying to “provide you with information from a news agency.”

This is a developing story.