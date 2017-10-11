BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Victor Casillas, 34, will be arraigned before a federal magistrate Wednesday on charges that he invoked the Las Vegas shooting, in which 58 people were killed on Oct. 1, to extort a Colorado business.

The complaint against Casillas quotes at least eight threatening messages Casillas is accused of sending. “GET READY FOR A LAS VEGAS REPEAT (Final Warning),” a message sent on Oct. 4 said. “I I STILL HAVE NOT RECIEVED MY GOD DAM FLTNDS…..ASSHOLES . . . WELL GET READY 4 LAS VEGaspart2 ….MAYBE TODAY YOU WILL MEET YOU MAKER.”

