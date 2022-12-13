Tuesday, December 13, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Threatening texts

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A federal judge in Kansas found in favor of a community college whose police officers arrested a student for threatening another student over text. This was no violation of her constitutional rights.

/ December 13, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...