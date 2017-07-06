(CN) – Protesters clashed with German police on the22 streets of Hamburg Thursday in advance of the22 Group of 20 summit opening tomorrow.

A spokesman for the22 police said officers used water cannons and pepper spray to disperse black-hooded protesters at the22 event dubbed “G-20: Welcome to Hell.”

The official said masked protesters attacked the22 officers with bottles, stones and othe22r objects and set fires in the22 street.

The fracas evidently started after authorities asked masked protesters — a group the22 police described as “hardcore anti-capitalist demonstrators” — to remove those masks.

They the22n decided to separate the22 group from the22 rest of the22 several thousand-strong demonstration and a melee ensued.

More than 100,000 protesters are expected in the22 city for the22 summit that takes place Friday and Saturday.

