These lawyers want to change how Mexico thinks about corruption

They’re pushing for society to be recognized as the victim of governmental misconduct, both in the courts and on the street.

MEXICO CITY (CN) — When Irma Berrocal's pipes ran dry for over a month and she was forced to buy water from a local mafia that taps public lines in broad daylight, it was not the Ecatepec water authority that suffered. Rojas had already paid her annual bill.

The administration of the Mexico City Metro did not go under when a section of elevated train collapsed in May 2021, killing 26 residents and wounding over 100 more.

When local authorities in Iguala, Guerrero, didn’t want pesky students from the Ayotzinapa teachers’ college to ruin their banquet in September 2014, 43 young men and their families paid the ultimate price.

Common sense may reason that the victims of government corruption are the citizens deprived of resources, services or security, but Mexico’s courts don’t see it that way. Legally, the victim in a corruption case is the affected government department.

Lawyers at Tojil, a Mexico City nonprofit that works to combat corruption, are trying to change that.

“The government thinks it has a monopoly on being the victim of corruption, that it is the only one impacted by it,” said Isaac Martínez, legal director at Tojil. “Since corruption deals with public money, the government understands the problem as one only affecting the state. But they confuse the term ‘state’ with ‘government,’ because the state is composed not only of the government, but also the population and territory.”

Using strategic litigation, Tojil is attempting to get Mexican courts — particularly the Supreme Court — to recognize society as the victim of government corruption. The recognition would allow individuals to collaborate with public prosecutors in the investigation of a corruption-related crime, present evidence and challenge the decisions of prosecutors, whose offices, Martínez said, “are often corrupt themselves."

Irma Berrocal López, a resident of Ecatepec, Mexico, holds a sign on on Feb. 7, 2023, telling Mayor Fernando Vilchis that she has gone a month without water in her home. (Cody Copeland/Courthouse News Service)

Legal scholars hail the initiative as one with real potential to make a dent in a criminal justice system riddled with impunity, cronyism and inequality.

This kind of strategic litigation “opens the door for society in general and citizen organizations to have a greater impact and create counterweights in the penal system,” said Javier Martín Reyes, a constitutional law professor at Mexico’s National Autonomous University.

Once citizens have an active role in the penal process, Tojil's Martínez noted, they can pressure prosecutors to keep cases open and continue investigations.

Mexico’s Supreme Court meanwhile is closing doors to that possibility.

A recent ruling from the court’s first chamber, which deals with penal cases, blocked the possibility of recognizing physical persons as the victims of corruption. The five-justice chamber ruled in February that the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), to which Mexico is signatory, does not bind the country to recognize people reporting corruption-related crimes as victims or to allow their participation in criminal proceedings.

“The resolution constitutes a challenging obstacle that hinders social participation in the fight against corruption,” Tojil said in a statement responding to the ruling.

The UNCAC does not expressly prescribe that signatory states make this recognition, but the Tojil lawyers argue that it allows for such an interpretation, and that the high court’s decision did not adhere to Mexico’s Constitution, which states that justices and judges should interpret cases dealing with human rights in the broadest manner possible.

“This was a restrictive interpretation of a collective human right,” said Martínez.

There is still an avenue, however, for Tojil to reach its goal. The February ruling dashed hopes of getting physical persons recognized as corruption’s victims, but the possibility remains for the courts to grant moral persons, such as civil society organizations, that status.