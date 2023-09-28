Thursday, September 28, 2023
The Supreme Court case that could send the economy into a recession

As a funding dispute has lawmakers steering the government toward a shutdown, a trade group is asking the Supreme Court to add another line to their negotiations.

/ September 28, 2023
A sign stands at the 2018 construction site for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's future headquarters in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Almost two decades ago, Congress took action to prevent another financial crisis. Now the Supreme Court is hearing arguments attempting to unravel lawmakers’ work.  

Next week the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a challenge to the constitutionality of a watchdog agency tasked with protecting consumers from predatory financial actors. The challenge is brought by trade groups representing some of the very people the agency was tasked to protect against, and if they get their way, it could send the housing market into chaos, threaten the financial security of millions of Americans, and throw the country into recession. 

“If upheld, the court of appeals’ decision would defund virtually all the work of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau,” financial regulation scholars told the Supreme Court. “The ensuing regulatory chaos would stifle credit markets, destabilize banks, and likely throw the economy into recession.” 

An extreme ruling in the case could open the floodgates to deregulating the banking industry.

“There are no material differences in the funding mechanisms of the CFPB and the other federal bank regulators," the scholars wrote. “The CFPB and its peers — and the consumers and lenders who depend on them — rise and fall together.” 

The trade association, Community Financial Services Association, represents payday lenders like Enova International, USA Cash Services, and Purpose Financial. These lenders offer small-dollar, high-cost loans to financially vulnerable people looking for extra assistance.

On average, these loans range from $100 to $1,000, have a loan term of two weeks, and have extremely high interest rates that average around 400%. However, the nonpartisan watchdog Acccountable.us found some of these lenders far exceed that average. The group found that USA Cash Services gives out loans with annual percentage rates as high as 1,400%. Advance America provides loans with APRs of 664%. 

“The Community Financial Services Association of America, so CFSA, isn't some run-of-the-mill group representing banks that provide a service,” said Liz Zelnick, director of economic security and corporate power at Accountable.us, in a media briefing on the case. “These are the worst of the worst predatory lenders in the financial industry. They represent payday loan companies whose entire business model is to maximize profits off the backs of working Americans who are just trying to get by.” 

In April 2018, CFSA filed a lawsuit against the Payday Lending Rule. This regulation prohibits lenders from giving out payday loans without determining that the borrowers will be able to repay them. It also prevents lenders from trying to withdraw payments from a consumer’s account after two failed attempts. The government reasoned that after two consecutive attempts, additional efforts to obtain repayment would also likely fail and instead result in further harm to the customer. 

Within their challenge to the Payday Lending Rule, the trade group argued that the agency as a whole was unconstitutional because of the way it is funded. 

Through the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, Congress created the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in 2010 in response to the 2008 financial crisis. The bureau's stated goal was to implement and enforce consumer financial law to make sure markets are fair, transparent and competitive. The agency would do this by creating rules targeting unfair, deceptive or abusive practices in the industry. 

The goal was to make the bureau independent, so lawmakers decided its funding would come from earnings of the Federal Reserve System. This step removes the agency from political appropriations fights. 

The bureau receives a capped amount of annual funding. Every year the bureau’s director will decide how much money is required for the functions of the CFPB, but that amount can never rise above 12% of the total operating expenses of the Federal Reserve System. In 2022, that cap was around $734 million; the bureau received $641.5 million. 

The trade groups are arguing that removing CFPB from the appropriations fight violates the Appropriations Clause and the separation of powers. 

“The Appropriations Clause is ‘a bulwark of the … separation of powers’ that gives Congress ‘exclusive power over the federal purse’ as ‘a restraint on Executive Branch officers,’” wrote Noel Francisco, an attorney with Jones Day representing the trade group. Francisco served as former President Donald Trump’s solicitor general. 

He continued, “But as part of a broad plan to free the CFPB from any political accountability, the 2010 Congress granted the Bureau sui generis authority to choose its own amount of annual public funding, in perpetuity and for core executive powers, subject only to an illusory cap (currently around $750 million, with unspent funds available for roll-over and investment).”

Francisco argues that this funding scheme violates the requirement that money not be drawn from the treasury but from appropriations made by law. 

“Rather than pass legislation selecting the specific sum of public funds that the CFPB receives annually, the 2010 Congress abdicated that critical decision to the agency itself,” Francisco wrote. 

The federal court in the Western District of Texas was not inclined to agree, granting summary judgment to CFPB. But then the Fifth Circuit stepped in. 

“The Fifth Circuit said that violates the Constitution separation of powers problem,” Joe Gaeta, director of oversight & engagement at Democracy Forward, said in a media briefing. “That is a breathtaking argument. It says that the Constitution, read literally, requires that the federal government is funded in annual appropriations acts in order to preserve the separation of powers.” 

Gaeta noted this is a problem because many federal agencies are funded outside of appropriations. Some examples include Social Security and Medicare. 

“This raises the question if that's the argument, where does it end, and what might be next?” Gaeta said. 

The government argues that Congress authorized CFPB’s funding by enacting the Dodd-Frank Act. 

“The Appropriations Clause requires nothing more,” U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote. “The court of appeals’ novel and ill-defined limits on Congress’s appropriations authority contradict the Constitution’s text and congressional practice dating to the Founding.” 

Should the court agree to dismantle CFPB’s current funding mechanism, consumers could pay the price. Financial regulatory scholars say the bureau would be forced to suspend virtually all its activity. This would leave consumers unprotected and lenders at risk of lawsuits for innocent or reasonable mistakes. 

“Losing access to car loans, student loans, credit cards, and home mortgage loans would be bad enough, but the effects would reach the secondary credit markets as well,” the scholars wrote. “Once credit markets collapsed, a full-blown recession would all but be assured.” 

Mortgage bankers told the court that questions about CFPB’s regulations would result in catastrophic consequences for the mortgage and real estate markets. 

“Today, virtually all financial transactions for residential real estate in the United States depend upon compliance with the CFPB’s rules, and consumers rely on the rights and protections provided by those rules,” the bankers wrote. “Importantly, the industry has invested billions of dollars into structuring its operations for compliance with the CFPB’s regulations and other guidance.” 

Invalidating CFPB’s funding could result in challenges to those rules and send the housing market into chaos. 

“Lenders, servicers, and consumers have operated by the CFPB’s guideposts for more than ten years, and without those rules substantial uncertainty would arise as to how to undertake mortgage transactions in accordance with federal law,” the bankers wrote. 

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in this case on Oct. 3. 

