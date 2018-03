INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The new owners of The Forum, once home to the LA Lakers and LA Kings sports teams, accuse the city of Inglewood and its mayor of selling 15 acres of parking it leased to build a competing arena for the LA Clippers.

The complaint, filed Monday by MSG Forum against Inglewood, its City Council, Mayor James Butts Jr. and others, was not made available to the public by the court until Wednesday.

