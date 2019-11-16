Testimony of Trump Call With EU Ambassador Called ‘Damning’

WASHINGTON (CN) – A witness who overheard President Donald Trump’s call with Gordon Sondland, his handpicked ambassador to the European Union, spent hours describing that conversation to lawmakers behind closed doors late Friday.

Rep. Ted Lieu, a California Democrat sitting on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, called that testimony “damning,” and an opening statement of the conversation since made public appears to confirm that judgment.

“Without going into details of what he said, he does confirm that what Ambassador Taylor said was true on Wednesday,” Lieu told reporters as he exited the secured facility where State Department aide David Holmes had been sharing his recollections of the call in private.

CNN quoted Holmes as saying in his opening statement: “Sondland told Trump that (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky ‘loves your ass.’”

“I then heard President Trump ask, ‘So, he’s gonna do the investigation?’” Holmes continued, according to the network. “Ambassador Sondland replied that ‘he’s gonna do it,’ adding that President Zelensky will do ‘anything you ask him to.’”

Lieu would not reveal details about what Holmes told legislators, other than to praise him as a “career service officer” dating back to the Bush administration with a reputation for being “nonpartisan.”

On Wednesday, Taylor testified that a staffer heard Trump ask Sondland about “the investigations” and how the president felt about Ukraine. Sondland replied that Trump “cares more about the investigations of Biden, which [Trump personal attorney Rudy] Giuliani was pressing for,” according to Taylor’s testimony.

Leaked portions of the transcript indicate that this, if anything, is a polite summary.

CNN reported that Holmes said he asked Sondland “if it was true that the president did not ‘give a shit about Ukraine,’” receiving a reply from the ambassador that Trump only cares about “big stuff.”

Holmes said Sondland made clear that “big stuff” referred – not to Ukraine’s war against Russian aggression – but to the investigation pushed by Giuliani, according to the network.

This is a developing story.