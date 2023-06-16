Friday, June 16, 2023
Tesla antitrust case

NEW ORLEANS — A federal judge dismissed Tesla’s antitrust suit accusing a Louisiana auto dealer trade group of conspiring to keep electric cars out of the state, finding a law prohibiting the direct sale of cars from a manufacturer is rationally connected to preventing fraud and monopolies.

