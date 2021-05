FILE In this file photo taken on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, The website of the Telegram messaging app is seen on a computer’s screen in Moscow, Russia. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

MOSCOW (AFP) — The Russia-born founder of encrypted messenger Telegram, Pavel Durov, said Wednesday that his team “quickly” blocked the account of the gunman who killed nine people at a school in the city of Kazan.

“Telegram moderators acted quickly: within an hour of receiving the first complaints they blocked the channel over incitement to violence,” Durov wrote on his Telegram channel.

