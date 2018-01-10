Tech Monopoly

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal antitrust class action accuses Murata, Panasonic and others of conspiring to fix the price of inductors in electronic products for 11 years.

The list of defendants includes Dependable Component Supply Corp., individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated v. Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.; Murata Electronics North America Inc.; Panasonic Corp.; Panasonic Corp. of North America; Panasonic Electronic Devices Co. Ltd.; Panasonic Electronic Devices Corp. of America; Sumida Corp.; Sumida Electric Co. Ltd.; Sumida America Components Inc.; Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd.; Taiyo Yuden (USA) Inc.; TDK Corp.; TDK-EPC Corp.; and TDK USA Corp.

