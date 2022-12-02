Friday, December 2, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Teacher wins on lawsuit over slur

DETROIT — A federal court in Michigan found in favor of a teacher who called her student “the N-word” while breaking up an altercation because, though the student was the victim of a racial slur, he was suspended for breaking the “race-neutral” rule against fighting at school. Immunity shields the teacher from the student’s assault claim.

/ December 2, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...