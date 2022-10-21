Tax prep service

Friday, October 21, 2022 | Back issues
BROOKLYN — A New York federal judge permanently barred a Brooklyn woman from running a tax return preparation business and ordered her to pay $150,000 for filing federal tax returns that made “grossly incompetent, negligent, reckless or fraudulent claims.”

