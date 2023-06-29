Tax limits

Read the ruling here.
MADISON, Wisc. — The Wisconsin Supreme Court affirmed a ruling striking down a utility district transportation fee levied on commercial properties based in part on their estimated use of municipal roads. The fee, which generates revenue for funding the construction and maintenance of public roads, unlawfully exceeded the town’s property tax levy limit, as there is no basis to characterize the fee as a “special tax” rather than a general property tax.
