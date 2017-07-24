Swiss Identify Chainsaw Attack Suspect

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss authorities have identified the suspected perpetrator of the chainsaw attack in Schaffhausen as a 51-year-old man who has two previous convictions for contraventions of weapons laws.

Police official Ravi Landolt identified the man as Franz Wrousis on Monday. Prosecutor Peter Sticher said the man had no fixed address but previously had been registered himself as living in the southeastern Swiss canton (state) of Graubuenden.

Landolt says Wrousis has two previous convictions, dating back to 2014 and 2016, for contraventions of weapons laws. He didn’t elaborate.

Wrousis is on the run. Five people were wounded in the attack, two of them seriously.

