Supreme Court to test boundaries of ADA enforcement

Federal law protects Americans with disabilities but the Supreme Court could change how those rights are enforced.

WASHINGTON (CN) — Deborah Laufer has sued over 600 hotels for violating federal accommodations laws but her streak might end at the Supreme Court next week when one of those hotels tests her ability to enforce her rights.

Laufer has multiple sclerosis which requires her to use a wheelchair. Under the Americans with Disabilities Act, hotels are required to provide accommodations for individuals like Laufer, however, she has found out the hard way they often do not.

In past experiences, Laufer claims she has had to sleep in her car after discovering the hotel she booked would not accommodate her disability. Laufer decided to make it her mission to prevent this from happening to her or anyone else in the future and became a tester.

So-called testers are people who test the compliance of laws without having the intention to purchase goods or services. individuals who bring these suits generally do not plan on actually utilizing the service they claim discriminates against them, but instead aim to force businesses’ compliance with accommodations laws to benefit future customers.

“Most people can’t take on a fight every time they are trying to plan a trip or book a hotel,” disability antidiscrimination law scholars told the court. “Who wouldn’t find it exhausting enough to have to call ten hotels to ask awkward questions just to find out if they can even use the services?”

Experts in this field say those hurdles often discourage people with disabilities from traveling, but testers help to break down those barriers. In this way, the scholars say, testers are essential to the enforcement of the ADA.

“Businesses often do not comply without the realistic threat of litigation,” the scholars wrote. “Moreover, if a hotel were likely to comply based on a simple phone call, they would likely also remedy the problem immediately upon a complaint being filed — especially where, as here, a fix requires at most a few hours — which would make any attorneys’ fees and litigation cost to the hotel de minimis.”

Laufer has sued over 600 hotels to test their compliance with accommodations laws. One such establishment was Acheson Hotels.

Laufer claims the hotel failed to post accessibility information on its website. She filed a complaint alleging Acheson violated the ADA, seeking injunctive relief and forcing the hotel to modify its online reservation services.

Acheson fought the complaint, arguing Laufer wasn’t injured by its failure to provide accommodations information because she never actually intended to stay at the hotel.

The district court sided with Acheson but the First Circuit reversed. Now the justices will decide if testers can bring suits against hotels for failing to supply accommodations information if they never intend to utilize the hotel’s services.

The hotel argues that Laufer does not have standing to bring a suit because she wasn’t actually injured.

“Laufer alleges that Acheson violated a federal regulation requiring hotels to include disability accessibility information on their websites,” Adam Unikowsky, an attorney with Jenner & Block representing the hotel, wrote in a brief. “However, Laufer has never visited Acheson’s hotel and has no intent to do so. Hence, the absence of accessibility information regarding that hotel did not, and will not, injure her.”

Acheson argues that Laufer’s tester standing would open the floodgates to litigation from anyone who has access to the hotel’s websites.

“A non-disabled person will not use the wheelchair ramps and hence has no need for information about them,” Unikowsky wrote. “However, because Laufer does not plan to visit Coast Village, she also has no need for information about wheelchair ramps there. The information has exactly the same utility to Laufer as to a non-disabled person: zero. If Laufer can nonetheless claim injury by being deprived of this information, anyone can.”

Laufer says her injury was caused when she encountered Acheson’s unlawful accessibility barrier.

“When Ms. Laufer visited Acheson’s online reservation services and found that Acheson had failed to provide the accessibility information necessary for her to enjoy the service as fully as non-disabled people, she personally experienced discriminatory treatment that inflicted injury in fact under Article III and that is actionable under Title III, regardless of her intent,” Kelsi Brown Corkran, an attorney with the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at Georgetown Law, wrote in Laufer’s brief.

Civil rights groups weighed in on the case, noting testers' connections to racial discrimination. The groups say discrimination deprives individuals of equal treatment guaranteed by law.

“These principles were central to some of this Court’s most canonical cases that dismantled de jure segregation in the Jim Crow era,” civil rights groups wrote in a brief before the court. “Most notably, Brown v. Board of Education was decided in part upon this Court’s recognition of the dignitary harms that segregation inflicted on Black students.”

The court’s answer to whether testers have standing under the ADA could trickle into other areas where these suits are filed, adding to the stakes of the justices’ ruling in the case. However, the challenge was almost removed from the court’s docket this summer.

Laufer says there’s no reason for the court to even hear the case because Acheson has updated its website to comply with the ADA. She dismissed her complaint against Acheson and asked the justices to find the case moot. However, the justices declined.

The high court did not explain its decision not to moot the case and instead said the justices would review the issue during oral arguments. The court is scheduled to hear the case on Oct. 4.