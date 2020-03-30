Supreme Court Takes Up Suit Over Bungled Soda Stop

WASHINGTON (CN) — After an appeals court revived claims over a student’s mistaken-identity arrest, the Supreme Court said Monday it will decide whether the initial dismissal of the case amounted to a merits judgment.

The appeal stems from a gas station stakeout in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where police and FBI agents working together on a task force expected Aaron Davison, a fugitive wanted for felony home invasion, to come by for his afternoon soda fix.

They initiated a stop when they saw a young white male matching Davison’s description, but it was only after the confrontation became a violent arrest that they learned they had the wrong guy.

Prosecuted and subsequently acquitted on resisting arrest, James King in turn sued FBI Special Agent Douglas Brownback and Grand Rapids police detective Todd Allen under the Federal Tort Claims Act. Though a federal judge dismissed the case, a divided panel of the Sixth Circuit reversed in February 2019.

Brownback and Allen petitioned the Supreme Court for a writ of certiorari this fall, arguing that further proceedings are proscribed because the trial court had dismissed the case after a merits assessment. The judgment-bar argument turns on a provision of the FTCA that says “the judgment in an action under section 1346(b) of this title shall constitute a complete bar to any action by the claimant, by reason of the same subject matter, against the employee of the government whose act or omission gave rise to the claim.”

Per their custom, the justices granted the writ of certiorari Monday without comment.

King is represented by Patrick Jaicomo, an attorney at Institute for Justice in Arlington, Virginia. Jaicomo said Monday his office would provide a press release on the case later in the day. A representative for the Justice Department did not return a request for comment.

As noted in the government’s petition, the task force searching for Davison knew he was a 26, thin, white and tall — between between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-3. They had two photographs of Davison, but one of the photos was seven years old and the other showed Davison’s face obscured by sunglasses.

King was 21 but otherwise matched the description, which noted that Davison wore glasses and had dark hair. Though the officers were wearing badges when they stopped King, they were otherwise in plainclothes. After they took the wallet out of his pocket and commented on its size, King asked if they were mugging him and attempted to flee.

It is undisputed that King fought with the officers when they caught up with him, biting the detective after briefly losing consciousness in a chokehold. To free his arm from the bite, Allen punched King in the head and face “as hard as he could, as fast as he could, and as many times as he could,” according to case records quoted in the petition.

On their website, King’s lawyers describe the case as “an accountability shell game.”

“Over the past few decades, joint task forces staffed by both state and federal police have become common,” the Institute for Justice site reads. “They now number more than one thousand. As a result of these federal/state partnerships, the government often plays what amounts to a shell game that makes it impossible to hold individual officers to account if they violate someone’s constitutional rights by, for example, engaging in police brutality or other misdeeds.”

King cross-petitioned the Supreme Court to address whether members of joint state-federal police task forces are still subject to follow state law. The justices have not yet disposed of this petition.

