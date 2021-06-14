Supreme Court Sides With Feds in Felon-in-Possession Appeal

Handguns are displayed at a trade show in Las Vegas in 2016. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

(CN) — In a ruling that clarifies what kind of evidence appeals courts can rely on in criminal cases, the U.S. Supreme Court voted 8-1 on Monday to uphold a 10-year sentence for a Florida man who claimed he didn’t know his status as a five-time felon made it illegal for him to get a gun.

The ruling puts to rest questions raised by the high court’s 2019 decision in Rehaif v. United States. The Rehaif opinion found that an individual is guilty of a felon-in-possession charge only if he both knows he has a gun and that his gun possession is illegal.

In an 11-page opinion, Justice Brett Kavanaugh denied Gregory Greer’s petition challenging his gun charge.

The court rejected Greer’s arguments that the 11th Circuit unfairly considered his prior felonies and a pre-sentencing report that had not been introduced at trial when it upheld his conviction.

During oral arguments in April, an attorney for Greer argued that the “pertinent record” with respect to his appellate claim of legal error was limited to the evidence introduced at trial.

Counsel for the government countered that Greer failed to identify any good reason why a court should ignore undisputed evidence in the record about a defendant’s convictions and prison time.

This story is developing…